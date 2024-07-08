Helping Service Members Entering the Workforce with a Path to a “Career That Brings It Home”

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) (“Pennymac”), today announced its participation in the U.S. Army Partnership for Your Success (PaYS) program. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the commitment Pennymac has made to support military veterans as they transition into the civilian workforce.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708485080/en/

David Spector (Chairman and CEO, Pennymac), MAJ Tyran Askew (L.A. Battalion Executive Officer) along with Soldiers from the L.A. Recruiting Battalion. (Photo: Business Wire)

The PaYS Program is a strategic partnership between the U.S. Army and a cross section of private industry, academia, and state and local public institutes. It’s designed to help veterans secure a successful career after their military service. Through this program, veterans can choose from five PaYS partners to receive guaranteed interviews, offering an invaluable bridge to civilian careers.

As a PaYS partner, Pennymac is dedicated to guaranteeing job interviews to all qualified participants for open positions in various areas, including sales, loan servicing, customer service, human resources and technology. The United States Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) plays a crucial role in the PaYS program by informing enlistment prospects and ROTC cadets about the PaYS program and the related civilian job opportunities.

The event celebrating the partnership contract signing featured speeches from David Spector, Pennymac’s Chairman and CEO, and Battalion Executive Officer Major Tyran L. Askew, as well as a Presentation of Colors flag ceremony by the U.S. Army Color Guard with the national anthem performed by Kisha Parker Croom — Managing Director of Corporate Sustainability at Pennymac. The event also showcased an interactive Army semi-truck loaded with educational opportunities, virtual reality experiences, and flight simulators.

“Many know Pennymac as a leading VA lender with over 450,000 VA customers today and over one million VA customers served in the last 16 years – but our commitment goes beyond that,” stated Spector. “We are proud to have been named a military-friendly employer six times, because we recognize the immense value veterans bring to the workforce.”

“Supporting our veterans is about more than just offering jobs, it's about creating a home where they can flourish. Today marks a significant step forward, but we're not stopping here. We envision this partnership with Army PaYS as the foundation for a comprehensive recruitment program designed to support veterans throughout their entire career.”

Pennymac now joins over 1,300 employers across various industries participating in the PaYS program to create valuable employment opportunities for veterans.

For more information and career opportunities at Pennymac, please visit www.pennymac.com/careers.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 3,800 people across the country. For the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $98 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of March 31, 2024, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $617 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top five mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at pfsi.pennymac.com.

About Army PaYS

The PaYS program supports the Army's mission to recruit, with integrity, high quality men and women, connect America with its Army and positively impact perceptions of the Army to build an environment more favorable to the Army's Brand. The PaYS Soldier agrees to fulfill their Army obligation with the knowledge of a guaranteed interview, which may lead to possible employment. Soldiers who participate in the program develop valuable skills and experience, in addition to gaining opportunities for employment with organizations who understand the value of their military service. This partnership connection provides a win-win situation for all. For more information, visit: https://www.armypays.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708485080/en/