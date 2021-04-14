Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust    PMT

PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST

(PMT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust : Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

04/14/2021 | 05:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) today announced that it will hold its 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 virtually by means of a live webcast. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 30, 2021 are entitled to receive notice of, to attend, and to vote at the virtual annual meeting.

Shareholders who wish to participate can visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PMT2021 and enter the 16-digit control number included on the proxy card, voting instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials or previously received email. Shareholders also will have the ability to submit questions in advance of the virtual annual meeting as described in our definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 14, 2021.

Whether or not shareholders plan to attend the virtual annual meeting, we strongly encourage you to select one of the methods described in the proxy materials to vote and submit your proxies in advance of the virtual annual meeting.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
05:19pPENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Announces Date for 2021 Annual Meeting of ..
BU
04/14PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/31PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
03/24PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend for I..
BU
03/11PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/10PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : March 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
03/05PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
03/03PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
03/03PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Announces Appointment of President and Chi..
BU
03/02PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST  : Upsizes and Prices Private Placement of $3..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 688 M - -
Net income 2021 223 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,22x
Yield 2021 9,18%
Capitalization 2 006 M 2 006 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,87x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
Duration : Period :
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,59 $
Last Close Price 20,49 $
Spread / Highest target 4,93%
Spread / Average Target -4,37%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David A. Spector Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Douglas E. Jones President & Chief Mortgage Banking Officer
Daniel Stanley Perotti Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Andrew S. Chang Chief Operating Officer & Senior Managing Director
Vandad Fartaj Chief Investment Officer & Senior MD
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST16.49%2 006
ANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.3.67%12 251
AGNC INVESTMENT CORP.10.38%9 146
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, INC.30.10%7 176
BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST, INC.17.36%4 751
NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP.9.96%4 534
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ