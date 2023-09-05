PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) announced today that it will present jointly with PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) at the 2023 Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Spector and Senior Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Perotti will participate in a fireside chat at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, September 11, 2023.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s Investor Relations website at pmt.pennymac.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived for a limited time.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at pmt.pennymac.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230905917494/en/