Pennymac Companies Launch ‘Greatness Lives Here' Brand Campaign Celebrating Home as the Foundation for Achieving Life's Aspirations

02/22/2022 | 08:32am EST
Building Momentum After Launching its Brand Evolution, Pennymac Companies Debut Milestone-Focused Marketing Campaign

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE: PMT) (collectively “Pennymac” or “the companies”) today announced the launch of the “Greatness Lives Here” brand campaign, which empowers Pennymac mortgage homeowners, clients and business partners to achieve their highest potential.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220218005564/en/

“I’m proud to see the new Pennymac campaign come together and present homeownership as an achievable goal, because home provides a strong foundation for greatness in life,” said David Spector, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Pennymac. “A home is a place where families, memories and success are built. At Pennymac, we have an enduring commitment to our customers and business partners on their journey of achieving life’s aspirations through the power of homeownership.”

The essence of this campaign showcases real-life milestones and everyday achievements that are at the heart of every home. Whether it’s a family pizza night, a couple celebrating the news they’re expecting or a father-daughter video game challenge, moments inside of a home are meaningful, reminding homeowners every time they walk through the door that, “Greatness Lives Here.”

Today, the campaign launches nationally across television, digital audio, social media and online advertisements. From homeowners establishing their roots to corporate partners growing their businesses, Pennymac’s expertise, strength and resources help to build a legacy of success and distinction for everyone served by the companies.

“The core idea behind Pennymac’s brand campaign comes from home being foundational to who we are,” said Susan Hallock, Chief Marketing Officer and Managing Director at Pennymac. “Owning a home is part of an incredible journey that can help people live their lives to the fullest – however they choose. While the concepts presented in the ‘Greatness Lives Here’ campaign have always been an integral part of Pennymac’s DNA, and authentic to the organization’s roots and culture, it’s exciting to see it come to life in a way that can reach new audiences across the country.”

Since its founding in 2008, Pennymac has transformed how the mortgage industry thinks about homeownership and serviced more than $1 trillion in loans for over 4 million homeowners. As one of the only top lenders who originates and makes a permanent capital investment to service the loans, Pennymac is uniquely positioned to be a lifetime partner to its customers. In 2021, Pennymac was the No. 1 correspondent aggregator, the No. 2 overall lender and the No. 6 wholesale lender in the country.

To learn more about the “Greatness Lives Here” campaign, please visit: PENNYMAC.COM.

About PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is a specialty financial services firm focused on the production and servicing of U.S. mortgage loans and the management of investments related to the U.S. mortgage market. Founded in 2008, the company is recognized as a leader in the U.S. residential mortgage industry and employs approximately 6,800 people across the country. In 2021, PennyMac Financial’s production of newly originated loans totaled $234 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it the second largest mortgage lender in the nation. As of December 31, 2021, PennyMac Financial serviced loans totaling $510 billion in unpaid principal balance, making it a top ten mortgage servicer in the nation. Additional information about PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is available at ir.pennymacfinancial.com.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. PMT is externally managed by PNMAC Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFSI). Additional information about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is available at www.PennyMac-REIT.com.


© Business Wire 2022
