Equities PMT US70931T1034
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:02 2023-07-27 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|14.19 USD
|-1.39%
|+1.00%
|+14.53%
|Jul. 21
|JMP Securities Adjusts Price Target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $15 From $12.50, Maintains Market Outperform Rating
|MT
|Jul. 13
|PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
Transcript : PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 27, 2023
Today at 05:45 pm
Presentation Operator MessageOperator (Operator)Good afternoon, and welcome to PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ...
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The Company conducts all its operations, and makes investments, through PennyMac Operating Partnership, L.P. and its subsidiaries. Its segments include credit sensitive strategies, interest rate sensitive strategies, correspondent production, and corporate. The credit sensitive strategies segment represents its investments in credit risk transfer (CRT) arrangements, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans and real estate. The interest rate sensitive strategies segment represents its investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), excess servicing spread (ESS), agency and senior non-agency MBS and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Correspondent Production segment serves as an intermediary between lenders and the capital markets by purchasing, pooling and reselling credit quality loans.
2023-11-01 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
14.19USD
Average target price
14.31USD
Spread / Average Target
+0.86%
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.53%
|1 260 M $
|-13.70%
|1 327 M $
|+16.55%
|1 186 M $
|+8.68%
|1 177 M $
|+9.96%
|1 456 M $
|+14.36%
|1 483 M $
|-7.82%
|1 015 M $
|+17.34%
|966 M $
|+0.59%
|956 M $
|+10.59%
|940 M $