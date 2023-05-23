Pensana : Notice of General Meeting 05/23/2023 | 01:57pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to what action you should take, you are advised to consult your own stockbroker, solicitor, accountant or other professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 immediately. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares in Pensana Plc, please pass this document, together with the accompanying documents, to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. Pensana Plc Notice of General Meeting to be held on 8 June 2023 at 11:00 BST at Simmons & Simmons LLP, CityPoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9SS NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a general meeting of the shareholders (the "Meeting") of Pensana Plc (the "Company") will be held at the offices of Simmons & Simmons LLP CityPoint, 1 Ropemaker Street, London, EC2Y 9SS at 11:00 BST on 8 June 2023 to consider and pass the resolutions below. Resolutions Resolutions 1 to 3 will be proposed as special resolutions, which means that for the resolutions to be passed, at least 75% of the votes cast (in person or by proxy) must be in favour of each resolution. Further information relating to each of the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting is set out below. SPECIAL RESOLUTION Resolution 1 That the Directors be authorised, pursuant to section 570 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560(1) of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by resolution 11 passed at the annual general meeting of the Company held on 1 December 2022 (the "AGM") ("AGM Resolution 11") and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that such power is limited to the allotment to ASF Yova Mining Limited as nominee for Fundo Soberano de Angola of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash up to an aggregate nominal amount of £12,456.92 such authority to expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, at the close of business on 31 December 2023 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company) but, in each case, before such expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired. Resolution 2 In addition to any power granted under Resolution 1, that the Directors be authorised, pursuant to section 570 of the Act, to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560(1) of the Act) for cash pursuant to the authority conferred by AGM Resolution 11 and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that such power is limited to: the allotment of equity securities and sale of treasury shares for cash in connection with an offer of equity securities (but in the case of an allotment of equity securities under the authority granted by paragraph (b) of AGM Resolution 11, only by way of a rights issue (as defined in that resolution)) to: ordinary shareholders in proportion (as nearly as may be practicable) to their existing holdings; and holders of other equity securities as required by the rights of those securities or, subject to such rights, as the Directors otherwise consider necessary, subject in both cases to the power of the Directors to impose any limits or restrictions and make any arrangements which they consider necessary or appropriate to deal with treasury shares, fractional entitlements, record dates or legal, regulatory or practical 1 problems in, or under the laws of, any territory or any other matter; and to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares for cash (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to an aggregate nominal amount of £27,272.40, to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) or paragraph (b) above) up to a nominal amount equal to 20% of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (b) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Board of the Company determines to be of a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, at the close of business on 31 December 2023 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company) but, in each case, before such expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the Directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired. Resolution 3 THAT subject to and conditional on the passing of resolution 2, the directors be authorised in addition to any authority granted under resolution 1 or resolution 2 to allot equity securities (within the meaning of section 560(1) of the Act) for cash under the authority conferred by resolution and/or to sell ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares for cash as if section 561 of the Act did not apply to any such allotment or sale, provided that this power is: limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £27,272.40, such authority to be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction, which the directors determine to be an acquisition or other capital investment of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice; and limited to the allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares (otherwise than under paragraph (a) above) up to a nominal amount equal to 20 per cent. of any allotment of equity securities or sale of treasury shares from time to time under paragraph (a) above, such authority to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer which the Board of the Company determines to be a kind contemplated by paragraph 3 of Section 2B of the Statement of Principles on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights most recently published by the Pre-Emption Group prior to the date of this notice, such authority to expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company or, if earlier, at the close of business on 31 December 2023 (unless previously renewed, varied or revoked by the Company) but, in each case, before such expiry the Company may make offers, and enter into agreements, which 2 would, or might, require equity securities to be allotted (and treasury shares to be sold) after the authority expires and the directors may allot equity securities (and sell treasury shares) under any such offer or agreement as if this authority had not expired. RECOMMENDATION The Directors believe that the proposals to be considered at the Meeting are in the best interests of both the Company and its shareholders. Accordingly, the Directors unanimously recommend that you vote in favour of the proposed resolutions as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings. ATTENDANCE AND APPOINTING A PROXY Your participation at the Meeting is important to your Board of Directors. If you are unable to attend the Meeting and you wish to vote on the resolution, you should appoint a proxy to exercise all or any of your rights, to attend, speak and vote at the Meeting. The completion of a form of proxy will not preclude you from attending the Meeting and voting in person if you so wish. Details of how to appoint a proxy are set out on pages 6 to 8 of this document. By Order of the Board St James's Corporate Services Limited Company Secretary Pensana Plc 107 Cheapside 2nd Floor London EC2N 6DN 23 May 2023 3 EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE NOTICE OF THE MEETING Resolution 1 - - Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights in respect of the issue of Shares to ASF Yova Mining Limited as nominee for Fundo Soberano de Angola ("FSDEA") As announced by the Company on 28 April 2023, FSDEA, the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund, has agreed to subscribe for 15,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the Company at £0.275 per share (the "Subscription Shares"). 2,543,080 of the Subscription Shares have been issued to FSDEA on an unconditional basis (the "First FSDEA Issue"), with the balance of 12,456,920 Subscription Shares to be issued to FSDEA in due course, subject, amongst other things, to the passing of Resolution 1 to disapply the Pre-emption rights in respect of those shares and the Secretary of State confirming, inter alia, that no action will be taken under the UK National Security and Investment Act 2021 in relation to FSDEA's acquisition of more than 25 per cent. of the Company's Ordinary Shares (the "Second FSDEA Issue"). Under section 561 of the Act, when new shares are allotted, they must first be offered to existing shareholders pro rata to their holdings. There may be occasions, however, when the Company's Directors will need flexibility to finance business opportunities by the issue of Shares without a fully pre-emptive offer to the Company's existing shareholders. Such authority was given to the Directors by the terms of resolution 11 at the AGM ("AGM Resolution 11"). However, following the issue to M&G as announced on 28 April 2023 and the First FSDEA Issue, the authority granted by AGM Resolution 11 has been fully utilised. Further authority is therefore required in order to effect the Second FSDEA Issue. Resolution 1 gives the Directors authority to allot shares to FSDEA for cash pursuant to the authority given by AGM Resolution 11 and/or to sell treasury shares for cash (other than pursuant to an employee share scheme) without first offering them to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings, up to a nominal amount of £12,456.92. This represents approximately 4.6 per cent of the Company's issued share capital as at 19 May 2023 being the last practicable date prior to publication of this notice. Resolutions 2 and 3 - Disapplication of Pre-Emption Rights This Resolution renews an authority granted to the Directors by AGM Resolution 11, as that authority has, as a result of the issue to M&G as announced on 28 April 2023 and the First FSDEA Issue, now been fully utilised, and further shares are likely required to be issued prior to this year's annual general meeting although the Directors presently have no firm intention of exercising this authority but believe that the flexibility allowed by this Resolution may assist them in taking advantage of business opportunities as they arise. Resolutions 2 and 3 follow the resolutions recommended by the Pre-emption Group in its updated Statement of Principles published in November 2022 (the "PEG Statement of Principles 2022"). Resolution 2 seeks authority for the Board to allot shares, grant rights over shares or sell treasury shares in connection with (i) pre-emptive offers and allotments for rights issues and (ii) allotments of equity securities or sales of treasury shares up to a nominal amount of £27,272.40. This represents approximately ten per cent of the Company's issued share capital as at 19 May 2023 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this notice). Resolution 3, in addition to any authority granted under Resolution2, seeks authority for the Board to allot shares, grant rights over shares or sell treasury shares up to an aggregate nominal amount of £27,272.40 which represents approximately ten per cent. of the Company's issued share capital as at 19 May 2023 (being the latest practicable date prior to publication of this notice). This additional authority is to be used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the power is to be used within twelve months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Board determines to be an acquisition or other specified capital investment of a kind contemplated by the PEG Statement of Principles 2022. 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Pensana Rplc published this content on 23 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 17:56:33 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about PENSANA PLC 01:57p Pensana : Notice of General Meeting PU 02:02a Pensana Plc - Notice of GM PR 05/15 Pensana Plc - Holding(s) in Company PR 05/10 Pensana Plc - Holding(s) in Company PR 04/28 Pensana Secures $10 Millio Funding from M&G Investment, Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund MT 04/28 Pensana Plc - Major shareholders to increase holdings in the Company PR 04/03 FTSE 100 Closes Higher, Lifted by Oil Stocks DJ 04/03 Pensana prices England and Angola rare earth projects AN 04/03 UK Economy to Avoid Contraction in 2023, After 4Q GDP Upgrade, DB Says DJ 04/03 Sterling May Stay Steady Versus Euro as Dollar Moves Dominate DJ