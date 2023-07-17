Pensana Plc is a United Kingdom-based rare earth exploration and development company. The Company's flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth refinery project in the United Kingdom and Longonjo neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) Project in Angola. Saltend is an independent, sustainable supplier of magnet metal oxides to a market which is dominated by China. The Longonjo Project lies just four kilometers (km) from the sealed national highway and rail line that runs from the Atlantic Port of Lobito, approximately 300 km to the west and to the provincial capital of Huambo 60 km to the east.