Pensana Plc
("Pensana" or the "Company")
Directors Dealings
Pensana Plc (LSE: PRE) advises that on 13 July 2023 and 14 July 2023, Paul Atherley purchased 90,000 Pensana ordinary shares at a price of £0.161425 and 120,573 Pensana ordinary shares at a price of £0.164875 respectively. Accordingly, Paul Atherley now holds a total of 13,638,471 ordinary shares in Pensana, representing 4.78% of the Company's issued share capital.
- ENDS -
For further information, please contact:
Shareholder/analyst enquiries:
Pensana Plc
Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk
Tim George, Chief Executive Officer
Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Paul Atherley
2 Reason for notification
a) Position/status
Chairman
b) Initial notification/ amendment
Initial
3 Details of the Issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Pensana plc
b) LEI
213800H4QP6T9499RU64
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where the transaction s have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
Ordinary shares of Pensana plc ISIN GB00BKM0ZJ18
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90,000 £0.161425
120,573 £0.164875
d) Aggregated information
n/a
e) Date of the transaction(s)
13 and 14 July 2023
f) Place of the transaction
LSE Main Market