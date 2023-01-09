Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pensana Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRE   GB00BKM0ZJ18

PENSANA PLC

(PRE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2023-01-09 am EST
46.35 GBX   -0.43%
2022FTSE 100 Closes Up 1.7% Supported by Retailers
DJ
2022UK Housing Market Still Flagging Despite Volume Gains
DJ
2022Pensana Plc - Report on Payments to Governments
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pensana Plc - Holding(s) in Company

01/09/2023 | 12:54pm EST
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BKM0ZJ18

Issuer Name

PENSANA PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

Other

Comments

Placement of Shares

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

M&G Plc

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

05-Jan-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Jan-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.679134 0.000000 7.679134 19595680
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.979485 0.000000 4.979485

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BKM0ZJ18 0 19595680 0.000000 7.679134
Sub Total 8.A 19595680 7.679134%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
M&G Plc M&G Plc (Parent Company) 7.679134 7.679134%
M&G Plc M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Plc) 7.679134 7.679134%
M&G Plc M&G Group Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Regulated Entity Holding Company Limited) 7.679134 7.679134%
M&G Plc M&G FA Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G Group Limited) 7.679134 7.679134%
M&G Plc M&G Investment Management Limited (wholly owned subsidiary of M&G FA Limited) 7.679134 7.679134%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

09-Jan-2023

13. Place Of Completion

London, England


© PRNewswire 2023
