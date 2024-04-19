19 April 2024

Pensana Plc

("Pensana" or the "Company")

Update on FSDEA US$15 million loan facility

Further to the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund (FSDEA) advancing a US$15 million loan facility to the Company in August 2023 to enable the funding of capital expenditure, working capital and operating expenditure at the Longonjo project, the Company is pleased to report that discussions have been held regarding the extension of the loan facility to coincide with the anticipated finalisation of the main financing. The Company will make an announcement as soon as these arrangements are finalised.

The information contained within this announcement is considered by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No.596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information will be considered to be in the public domain. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company is Paul Atherley, Chairman.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Shareholder/analyst enquiries:

Pensana Plc

Paul Atherley, Chairman IR@pensana.co.uk

Tim George, Chief Executive Officer

Rob Kaplan, Chief Financial Officer