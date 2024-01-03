(Alliance News) - Pensana PLC on Wednesday updated on construction activities at its Longonjo rare earth mine site in Angola, citing civil works for the camp, as well as the rehabilitation of the access road to the railway station near the mine.

The London-based rare earths explorer said the 4.5 kilometre road that links Longonjo to the Benguela railway line has been upgraded with an improved roadbed structure, a redefined road profile, and new drainage systems.

The road is serves as the primary route for inbound materials during construction, Pensana said, as well as for the import and export of mixed rare earth carbonate in containers.

Additionally, the company said agricultural demonstration plots have been installed by South African agriculture consultants, Vuna Agri, as part of the Livelihood Restoration Programme which aims to "provide replacement land for any displaced farmers and additionally to provide a training base for those persons affected by the project to develop their agricultural skill sets."

Early stage activities for Logonjo are being funded by the Angolan Sovereign Wealth Fund.

Chief Executive Officer Tim George said: "We now have over 50 engineering contractors and Longonjo staff working on site in preparation for the commencement of main construction. There has been a very positive reaction to the activities on site amongst the local community, in particular with the creation of well-paid jobs and the successful implementation of the first phase of the livelihood restoration programme.

"We have a strong team supporting the main construction which is being manged by MCC a leading project management team with a track record of delivering projects across Africa, including Angola. ADP, the main contractor is an African minerals specialist in the detailed design, construction and commissioning of modular mineral processing plants with extensive development experience in Angola."

