Pensana PLC - rare metals exploration company focused on its magnet metals projects in Angola - Says that geophysical surveys conducted at its Coola and Sulima West exploration programmes in Angola in late 2023 revealed promising anomalies. Testing at Coola, in which Pensana holds a 90% interest, confirmed a 900 metre-diameter carbonatite ring dyke with a similar scale to the company's flagship Longonjo project. Sumila West showed "strong anomalies" of high-grade total rare earth oxide mineralisation. Pensana says that samples from both projects will be tested before being trucked to Longonjo for processing.

Current stock price: 29.61 pence per share, down 1.8% in London on Monday

12-month change: down 51%

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.