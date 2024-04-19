Pensana PLC - rare metals exploration company focused on its magnet metals projects in Angola - Reports discussions regarding extension of USD15 million loan facility. Says the loan will coincide with the anticipated finalisation of the main financing. Add that loan will "enable the funding of capital expenditure, working capital and operating expenditure at the Longonjo project."

"The company will make an announcement as soon as these arrangements are finalised," Pensana says.

Current stock price: 21.98 pence, up 2.0% in London on Friday

12-month change: down 22%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.