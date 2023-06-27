Pensana PLC - rare earths explorer - Outlines new plan which will reduce capital expenditure at Longonjo asset to USD105 million from USD200 million. Major shareholder FSDEA to provide immediate USD15 million loan facility, which forms part of a broader USD80 million investment. Funding will go towards development of mine. Absa Bank, meanwhile, will arrange USD120 million project debt facility. "We are delighted with the ongoing support from the government of Angola, FSDEA, Absa and others for the development of this important project. Longonjo is one of the world's largest undeveloped rare earth projects which benefits from a high-grade near surface orebody, with low-cost hydroelectricity and direct access to the Lobito Corridor rail and port infrastructure," Chair Paul Atherley says. Mine will employ around 650 people during construction and will create 420 permanent high value jobs, Pensana adds.

Current stock price: 24.30 pence

12-month change: down 62%

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

