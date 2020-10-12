Log in
PENSANA RARE EARTHS PLC    PM8   AU0000025231

PENSANA RARE EARTHS PLC

(PM8)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/09
1.255 AUD   +5.46%
Pensana Rare Earths looks into UK processing facility

10/12/2020 | 05:56am EDT

(Reuters) - Pensana Rare Earths, which is developing the Longonjo rare earths project in Angola, has appointed Wood Group to study the potential for the company to set up a rare earth oxide production facility in Britain.

Rare earths are a group of minerals, including neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) oxide, used in magnets helping power a range of products from iPhones to wind turbines.

The projected production from Longonjo, combined with a processing facility in Britain, would be enough to supply the wind turbines at Dogger Bank - a wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire - for the next 20 years, Pensana said on Monday.

Each turbine requires over 7 tonnes of permanent magnets, Pensana said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week announced a 160 million pound ($208.29 million) investment as part of a drive to quadruple Britain's offshore wind capacity to 40 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, in a bid to build a "green" recovery from the pandemic.

($1 = 0.7682 pounds)

(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -4,08 M -2,94 M -2,94 M
Net cash 2020 4,11 M 2,96 M 2,96 M
P/E ratio 2020 -10,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 255 M 184 M 184 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart PENSANA RARE EARTHS PLC
Duration : Period :
Pensana Rare Earths plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENSANA RARE EARTHS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Ralph George Chief Executive Officer
Paul Campbell Atherley Non-Executive Chairman
David Peter Hammond Chief Operations Officer & Executive Director
Robert Kaplan Chief Financial Officer
Mark Ainsworth Höhnen Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENSANA RARE EARTHS PLC617.14%184
NEWMONT CORPORATION44.58%50 500
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION52.61%49 837
POLYUS139.32%29 729
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.73.27%22 856
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED34.22%19 988
