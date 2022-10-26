Advanced search
    PBEE   GB00BNDRLN84

PENSIONBEE GROUP PLC

(PBEE)
10:10 2022-10-26
58.00 GBX   -0.85%
DIRECTOR DEALINGS: Hummingbird director and PensionBee CFO buy shares

10/26/2022 | 10:10am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of share dealings by London-listed company directors and managers announced on Wednesday and last week and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Hummingbird Resources PLC - gold production, development and exploration focused on West Africa - Non-Executive Director Stephen Betts and wife Caroline Betts buy 1.5 million shares at 5.9p, worth GBP88,500, on Tuesday. The Betts now have 3.0 million shares, a 0.8% stake.

----------

PensionBee Group PLC - London-based online pension services provider - Chief Financial Officer Christoph Martin buys 90,000 at average GBP0.559, worth GBP50,310, on Tuesday. Now has 650,947 shares.

----------

Augmentum Fintech PLC - Non-Executive Director William Russell and Hilary Russell buy 140,000 shares at 89.5 pence and 91.0p, worth GBP126,350, on Wednesday last week.

----------

By Tom Waite; thomaslwaite@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

