    PBEE   GB00BNDRLN84

PENSIONBEE GROUP PLC

(PBEE)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-12-09 am EST
47.50 GBX   +3.26%
12:52pIN BRIEF: PensionBee expects probability for financial 2023
AN
11/28FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.17% as China Protests Raises Concerns
DJ
11/28PensionBee hits GBP3 billion in assets under management in November
AN
IN BRIEF: PensionBee expects probability for financial 2023

12/09/2022 | 12:52pm EST
PensionBee Group PLC - London-based online pension services provider - Reports that assets under administration have exceeded GBP3 billion in November. Expects to be profitable in financial 2023 and beyond. Says the performance has been driven by a combination of high customer retention, sustainable cost discipline and strong net inflows.

Chief Executive Officer Romi Savova says: "We have continued to execute on our strategy to grow the business, leveraging our scalable technology platform and excellent customer service capability, to deliver on our mission to help as many customers as possible across the UK save for a happy retirement."

In October, PensionBee said assets under administration as at September 30 third-quarter were up 24% year-on-year at GBP2.79 billion, from GBP2.25 billion. It said it is "on track" to achieve aims, including positive adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by the end of 2023.

Current stock price: 47.00 pence

12-month change: down 64%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 17,8 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2022 -25,5 M -31,1 M -31,1 M
Net cash 2022 23,9 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -4,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 103 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,43x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 49,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,00 GBX
Average target price 160,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 248%
Managers and Directors
Romina Savova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Johannes Martin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Mark Wood Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Lister Parsons Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Tess Nicholson Chief Operations Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENSIONBEE GROUP PLC-65.59%125
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.52%383 843
NETFLIX, INC.-48.80%138 072
PROSUS N.V.-12.42%90 160
AIRBNB, INC.-43.04%60 044
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-36.92%52 752