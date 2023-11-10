PensionBee Group PLC - London-based online pension provider - Expects to be adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation profitable across the fourth quarter of 2023 and across full-year 2023, with a "robust" cash balance of over GBP12 million. On June 30, cash stood at GBP14 million. Says this performance has been "driven by a combination of a growing customer base, strong net inflows from new and existing customers, the inherent scalability of its technology platform and sustainable cost discipline".

Chief Executive Officer Romi Savova comments: "We continue to grow our market share of the vast, addressable GBP1 trillion UK defined contribution pension market as we leverage our scalable technology platform and excellent customer service capability to rapidly grow our customer base and their savings with us. With nearly a quarter of a million customers entrusting us with their pension savings, we are continuing to make progress towards our purpose of helping consumers look forward to a happy retirement."

Current stock price: 74.20 pence, up 11%

12-month change: up 25%

