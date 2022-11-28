PensionBee hits GBP3 billion in assets under management in November

(Alliance News) - PensionBee Group PLC on Monday said it achieved assets under administration of over GBP3 billion in November.

The London, England-based online pension provider said this is an "important financial milestone", achieved despite tricky market conditions.

Assets under management rose from GBP2.8 billion on September 30.

The company attributed its growth to "a combination of high customer retention and strong net inflows."

PensionBee has 174,000 invested customers.

Chief Executive Romi Savova said: "The ongoing growth in our Assets under Administration results from our commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and helping more people prepare for a happy retirement.

"We are growing the business in line with our ambitions while helping to meet the country's ever greater need for long term retirement planning and preparedness."

PensionBee shares were up 3.4% at 59.34 pence per share in London on Monday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.