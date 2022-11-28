Advanced search
    PBEE   GB00BNDRLN84

PENSIONBEE GROUP PLC

(PBEE)
2022-11-28
59.34 GBX   +3.39%
PensionBee hits GBP3 billion in assets under management in November

11/28/2022 | 10:44am EST
(Alliance News) - PensionBee Group PLC on Monday said it achieved assets under administration of over GBP3 billion in November.

The London, England-based online pension provider said this is an "important financial milestone", achieved despite tricky market conditions.

Assets under management rose from GBP2.8 billion on September 30.

The company attributed its growth to "a combination of high customer retention and strong net inflows."

PensionBee has 174,000 invested customers.

Chief Executive Romi Savova said: "The ongoing growth in our Assets under Administration results from our commitment to delivering outstanding customer service and helping more people prepare for a happy retirement.

"We are growing the business in line with our ambitions while helping to meet the country's ever greater need for long term retirement planning and preparedness."

PensionBee shares were up 3.4% at 59.34 pence per share in London on Monday afternoon.

By Harvey Dorset; harveydorset@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
PENSIONBEE GROUP PLC 3.39% 59.344 Delayed Quote.-57.07%
ROMI S.A. 2.09% 14.67 Delayed Quote.-15.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 17,8 M 21,5 M 21,5 M
Net income 2022 -25,5 M -30,8 M -30,8 M
Net cash 2022 23,9 M 28,9 M 28,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 128 M 155 M 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,86x
EV / Sales 2023 4,40x
Nbr of Employees 181
Free-Float 49,4%
Technical analysis trends PENSIONBEE GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 57,40 GBX
Average target price 171,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 198%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Romina Savova Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christoph Johannes Martin Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gregory Mark Wood Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Jonathan Lister Parsons Chief Technology Officer & Executive Director
Tess Nicholson Chief Operations Officer
