PensionBee Group PLC - London-based online pension provider - Three PensionBee directors, including its chief executive and chair, trim their stakes in the company during a bookbuild, bookrunner Stifel Nicolaus Europe says. Chair Mark Wood, CEO Romi Savova and Chief Technology Officer Jonathan Parsons sell a total of 5.6 million shares in the online pension services provider at 153.5 pence each, GBP8.6 million in total. Shares were sold to institutional investors. "The placing was significantly oversubscribed and was strongly supported by both existing and new institutional investors. Following the placing, the company's free float increased to approximately 50% and its institutional shareholder base increased to approximately 35% of the share capital," the statement says. The stock represented 2.5% of PensionBee's issued share capital. The trio now have just over a 40% stake, trimmed from just under 43%. CEO Savova owns just under 34%, tech chief Parsons 5.3% and Chair Wood 1.1%.

Current stock price: 153.50 pence each, down 1.0% on Friday morning in London

12-month change: up markedly from 69.80p each at June 21, 2023

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.