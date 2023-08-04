Penske Automotive Group, Inc.(NYSE:PAG) added to S&P 400

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. is a transportation services company. The Company operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and retailers of commercial trucks in North America for freightliner. It distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. Its segments include Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other. The Retail Automotive segment consists of its retail automotive dealership operations. The Retail Commercial Truck consists of its retail commercial truck dealership operations in the United States and Canada. The Non-Automotive Investments segment consists of equity method investments in non-automotive operations, including its investment in Penske transportation solutions (PTS) and other various investments. The Other segment consists of commercial vehicle and power systems distribution operations.