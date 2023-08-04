Penske Automotive Group, Inc.(NYSE:PAG) added to S&P Composite 1500
Today at 12:00 am
|Delayed Nyse - 04:00:01 2023-08-03 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|172.74 USD
|-0.31%
|+5.92%
|+50.30%
|Aug. 02
|Penske Automotive Group to Replace Univar Solutions in S&P MidCap 400 Index
|MT
|Jul. 31
|JPMorgan Downgrades Penske Automotive Group to Underweight From Neutral, Cuts Price Target to $140 From $150
|MT
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|Transcript : Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2023
|CI
|Penske Automotive Group's Q2 Earnings Fall, Revenue Rises
|MT
|Earnings Flash (PAG) PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Posts Q2 Revenue $7.47B, vs. Street Est of $7.131B
|MT
|Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|CI
|Tranche Update on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 19, 2010.
|CI
|Penske Automotive Raises Quarterly Dividend 9% to $0.72 per Share, Payable Sept. 1 to Shareholders as of Aug. 10
|MT
|BofA Securities Raises Price Target on Penske Automotive to $205 From $175, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Penske Automotive Group Acquires Transolutions Truck Centres
|MT
|Penske Automotive Group, Inc. acquired Transolutions Truck Centres.
|CI
|PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
|Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on June 1, 2023
|CI
|Penske Automotive Group Approves 8% Increase in Dividend, Additional $250 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
|MT
|Transcript : Penske Automotive Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2023
|CI
|Tranche Update on Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on February 19, 2010.
|CI
|Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
|CI
|Penske Automotive Group's Q1 Earnings Decline, Revenue Rises
|MT
|Earnings Flash (PAG) PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $7.34B, vs. Street Est of $7.02B
|MT
|Insider Sell: Penske Automotive Group
|MT
|Insider Sell: Penske Automotive Group
|MT
|JPMorgan Chase Adjusts Price Target on Penske Automotive Group to $135 From $130, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Penske Automotive Group to Repurchase $250 Million in Outstanding Securities
|MT
|Penske Automotive Group, Inc. announces an Increase in Equity Buyback.
|CI
|PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
|FA
