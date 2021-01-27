Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Penske Automotive Group, Inc.    PAG

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

(PAG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Penske Automotive : To Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call

01/27/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), an international transportation services company, will host its fourth quarter 2020 financial results conference call as follows:

WHEN:

Wednesday, February 10, 2021



TIME:

2:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time



PHONE:

United States, please call (866) 394-1455


International, please call (516) 575-8644


Conference ID: 8644058 






Note:  Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes before the call begins.

The call will follow the release that morning of fourth quarter 2020 earnings for Penske Automotive Group and will be simultaneously broadcast over the Internet.  This simultaneous webcast may be accessed through the Investors section on the Penske Automotive Group website at www.penskeautomotive.com

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available until Wednesday, February 17, 2021.  To listen to the replay, please dial:

United States, please call (855) 859-2056
International, please call (404) 537-3406
Conference ID: 8644058 

A rebroadcast of the conference call will also be available on www.penskeautomotive.com beginning approximately one hour after completion of the live broadcast.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE:PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is an international transportation services company that operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada and Western Europe, and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand.  PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000 and Russell 3000 Indexes, and is ranked as one of the World's Most Admired Companies by Fortune.  For additional information visit the company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Inquiries should contact:

Contacts:

J.D. Carlson

Executive Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

248-648-2810
jcarlson@penskeautomotive.com

 

Anthony R. Pordon
Executive Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development
248-648-2540
tpordon@penskeautomotive.com

 

 

 

Penske Automotive Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/Penske Automotive Group)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penske-automotive-group-to-host-fourth-quarter-2020-results-conference-call-301216625.html

SOURCE Penske Automotive Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.
04:31pPENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : To Host Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Conference Call
PR
01/26PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Increases Dividend
PR
2020JP Morgan Adjusts Penske Automotive Group PT to $60 From $59, Maintains Neutr..
MT
2020Morgan Stanley Adjusts Penske Automotive Group's Price Target to $76 from $49..
MT
2020PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020BofA Securities Adjusts Penske Automotive Group PT to $75 From $70, Maintains..
MT
2020PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Temporary Suspension of Trading Under Registrant..
AQ
2020PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
2020PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, R..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ