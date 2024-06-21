By Paul Ziobro

Penske Automotive Group said the cyberattack affecting thousands of car dealerships across the U.S. has impacted its premier truck group business.

The Bloomfield Hills, Mich.-based vehicle retailer said Friday in a securities filing that unit, which sells heavy- and medium-duty trucks, used software provided by CDK Global, which earlier this week was hit with a cyberattack.

Penske's premier truck group has implemented business continuity response plans, according to the company, and continues to operate at all 48 locations using manual or alternate process developed to respond to such incidents.

The company doesn't use CDK's dealer management system in its U.S. or international automotive dealerships.

Nearly 15,000 dealerships use CDK's software to manage their sales, payroll and other operations, according to the company's website.

The cyberattack downed the systems on Wednesday, and the outage is expected to last for several days.

