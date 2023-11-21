Penta-Ocean Construction Group practices sustainable management to embody its management

philosophy of "Affiliating with society", "Creating a nature-rich environment" and "Cherishing

a pioneering spirit".

Furthermore, "Penta-Ocean Construction Group Code of Conduct" stipulates promotion of partnerships with its business partners and establishment of a sustainable supply chain. In tandem with the business partners, the company will strive to contribute to the development of a sustainable society and continue to grow.

In order to work collaboratively with you, our business partners, to promote the concept, we have established the "Sustainable Supply Chain Policy" and the "Sustainable Supply Chain Guidelines".

We ask you to administer business activities in accordance with the policy and the guidelines and encourage your own business partners to do the same.