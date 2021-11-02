Log in
    1893   JP3309000002

PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(1893)
Establishment of “Japan Offshore Marine”, a Joint Venture Company between Penta-Ocean and DEME Offshore

11/02/2021 | 03:29am EDT
Tokyo, Japan - November 2, 2021 -Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Penta-Ocean") and DEME Offshore Holding NV (hereinafter referred to as "DEME Offshore") established a joint venture company, "Japan Offshore Marine Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "JOM") to collaborate in the field of offshore wind construction in Japan.

DEME Offshore, which has a leading track record and technological know-how in the field of offshore wind construction in Europe, and Penta-Ocean, which has extensive experience and advanced technologies in marine civil engineering work under Japan's harsh natural conditions, will collaborate through the new company, JOM, to contribute to the expansion of offshore wind power generation in Japan as a front runner in the field of offshore wind construction.

JOM will engage in investigation, engineering, procurement of materials and equipment, and construction related to foundation works of wind turbines, transportation and installation works of wind turbines, and cable laying works for offshore wind farm projects in Japan in cooperation with Penta-Ocean. JOM plans to obtain the offshore installation vessel, "Sea Challenger", currently owned by DEME Offshore, after upgrading it with an even larger crane, which will be changed to a Japanese-flagged vessel to be in service by spring 2025.
As a result, Penta-Ocean will own three offshore installation vessels, including CP-8001, a vessel equipped with an 800t crane completed in 2019, and CP-16001, a vessel equipped with a 1,600t crane that is currently under construction jointly with Kajima Corporation and Yorigami Maritime Construction Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 492 B 4 325 M 4 325 M
Net income 2022 20 900 M 184 M 184 M
Net Debt 2022 29 324 M 258 M 258 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,9x
Yield 2022 2,88%
Capitalization 228 B 1 998 M 2 006 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 3 565
Free-Float 96,6%
Managers and Directors
Takuzo Shimizu President & Representative Director
Yasuhiro Kawashima Independent Outside Director
Hidenori Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Kazuya Ueda Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Tetsushi Noguchi Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.-9.81%1 998
VINCI15.43%62 501
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED39.42%33 701
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-4.02%31 276
FERROVIAL, S.A.22.79%23 467
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD109.28%19 223