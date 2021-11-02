Establishment of “Japan Offshore Marine”, a Joint Venture Company between Penta-Ocean and DEME Offshore

Tokyo, Japan - November 2, 2021 -Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Penta-Ocean") and DEME Offshore Holding NV (hereinafter referred to as "DEME Offshore") established a joint venture company, "Japan Offshore Marine Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "JOM") to collaborate in the field of offshore wind construction in Japan.

DEME Offshore, which has a leading track record and technological know-how in the field of offshore wind construction in Europe, and Penta-Ocean, which has extensive experience and advanced technologies in marine civil engineering work under Japan's harsh natural conditions, will collaborate through the new company, JOM, to contribute to the expansion of offshore wind power generation in Japan as a front runner in the field of offshore wind construction.

JOM will engage in investigation, engineering, procurement of materials and equipment, and construction related to foundation works of wind turbines, transportation and installation works of wind turbines, and cable laying works for offshore wind farm projects in Japan in cooperation with Penta-Ocean. JOM plans to obtain the offshore installation vessel, "Sea Challenger", currently owned by DEME Offshore, after upgrading it with an even larger crane, which will be changed to a Japanese-flagged vessel to be in service by spring 2025.

As a result, Penta-Ocean will own three offshore installation vessels, including CP-8001, a vessel equipped with an 800t crane completed in 2019, and CP-16001, a vessel equipped with a 1,600t crane that is currently under construction jointly with Kajima Corporation and Yorigami Maritime Construction Co., Ltd.