Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1893   JP3309000002

PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(1893)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-25 am EDT
740.00 JPY   -0.54%
03:08aPENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION : Collaboration on vessel management in the offshore wind construction and maintenance fields
PU
08/23PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION : Real-time distribution of heavy construction machinery locations and construction progress
PU
06/24Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. - Received Order for Construction of Large-scale Medical Care Centres in Singapore
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Penta Ocean Construction : Collaboration on vessel management in the offshore wind construction and maintenance fields

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tokyo, Japan - Aug. 25, 2022 - Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. (President, Takuzo Shimizu, hereinafter POC) and "K" Line Wind Service, Ltd. (President Yutaka Kuge, hereinafter KWS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding future collaboration on vessel management etc., in the offshore wind construction and maintenance fields.

In Japan, offshore wind power is expected to increase its supply capacity as a major source of renewable energy to commit to carbon neutrality by 2050. In this context, the entire country is witnessing a surge in momentum for offshore wind construction.

POC currently intends to own three offshore installation vessels in total: (1)Japan's first offshore installation vessel equipped with a large crane, "CP-8001" (800t lifting capacity, operating since 2019), (2)The offshore installation vessel "CP-16001"(1,600t lifting capacity, scheduled to start operations in March 2023), currently under joint construction with Kajima Corporation and Yorigami Maritime Construction Co., Ltd., and (3)Another offshore installation vessel "Sea Challenger" (to be upgraded to 1,600t lifting capacity, scheduled to start operations in spring 2025), planned to be owned by Japan Offshore Marine Co., Ltd(hereinafter, JOM). JOM is a joint venture company between POC and a Belgian-based company DEME Offshore Holding NV. In the years to come, we plan to expand our fleet varieties for cable laying vessels and others to the extent necessary, in order to further reinforce our competitive edge in offshore wind construction works.

KWS was established in June 2021 as a joint venture between Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. and Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. to contribute to the field of offshore wind construction and maintenance works, by leveraging the proven track record of the Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Group in the offshore vessel operations and offshore support vessel services both in Japan and overseas. Kawasaki Kinkai Kisen Kaisha and POC have been building a cooperative relationship through the construction and operation of the offshore support vessel "KAIKO" (6,000hp, operating since 2021) for POC's "CP-8001".

POC is a front runner in marine civil engineering and offshore wind construction, and KWS has extensive expertise and know-how in operating various types of carriers and offshore support vessels at home and abroad, as a member company of the Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Group. Both companies will draw on their expertise in each respective area and ample management resources to collaborate on the management (operation, maintenance and crewing) of vessels used in offshore wind construction and maintenance works.


POC will outsource to KWS: (1) Reflagging the foreign-flagged offshore installation vessels to be owned by the subsidiary, JOM, to Japanese register, and (2) Subsequent management of vessel operation, maintenance works, and crewing. POC will also utilize offshore support vessels owned by KWS. In addition, both companies will cooperatively investigate the construction and co-ownership of Service Operation Vessel (SOV) and others required for Operation & Maintenance (O&M) works after start of wind farm operation.

Disclaimer

Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
03:08aPENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION : Collaboration on vessel management in the offshore wind constru..
PU
08/23PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION : Real-time distribution of heavy construction machinery location..
PU
06/24Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. - Received Order for Construction of Large-scale Med..
AQ
06/24Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. - Received an order for large hospital construction ..
AQ
06/23PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION : Received Order for Construction of Large-scale Medical Care Cen..
PU
05/10Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. - Development of AI-based Technology to Evaluate Res..
AQ
04/26PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION : Selected as Preferred Bidder for Construction of Wind Turbine F..
PU
04/11PENTA OCEAN CONSTRUCTION : Received Order for Construction of MRT Tunnels and Station Buil..
PU
04/07Norman Myanmar Company Commissioned Penta-Ocean Construction Co.,Ltd to Build Factory/S..
CI
03/30PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 516 B 3 767 M 3 767 M
Net income 2023 21 050 M 154 M 154 M
Net Debt 2023 38 947 M 285 M 285 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,1x
Yield 2023 3,23%
Capitalization 212 B 1 550 M 1 550 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,49x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 3 667
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 744,00 JPY
Average target price 834,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takuzo Shimizu Executive Officer & Head-Nagoya Branch
Yasuhiro Kawashima Independent Outside Director
Hidenori Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Kazuya Ueda Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Tetsushi Noguchi Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.14.46%1 550
VINCI0.01%52 324
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-0.09%33 024
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-1.60%30 561
QUANTA SERVICES26.56%20 198
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-3.45%19 342