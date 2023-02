Penta Ocean Construction : Notice of Changes in Executive Officers

The following statements are an English-language translation of the original Japanese documents.

February 28, 2023

Listed company name: Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd.

Code number: 1893

Stock exchange: Tokyo Prime, Nagoya Premier

Notice of Changes in Executive Officers

At the Board of Directors Meeting held on February 28, 2023, Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. passed a resolution on the following changes of its Executive Officers.

1. Change in Executive Officers (Effective as of March 1, 2023)

Name New Title Current Title Makoto Mizutani Managing Executive Officer, Executive of Civil Engineering Business Unit, Executive of International Business Unit

2. Change in Executive Officers, etc. (Effective as of April 1, 2023)