    1893   JP3309000002

PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(1893)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:58 2022-12-12 pm EST
628.00 JPY   -0.95%
12/12Penta Ocean Construction : Order Received for Construction of Wind Turbine Foundations and Marine Civil Engineering Works in Kitakyushu Hibikinada Offshore Wind Farm Project
PU
10/27Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. - Award of Package 6, Patimban Port Development Project Phase
AQ
10/27Award Of Package 6 : Patimban Port Development Project Phase (1-2)
PU
Penta Ocean Construction : Order Received for Construction of Wind Turbine Foundations and Marine Civil Engineering Works in Kitakyushu Hibikinada Offshore Wind Farm Project

12/12/2022 | 11:04pm EST
Tokyo, Japan - Dec. 13, 2022 - Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that we have received order for the construction of wind turbine foundations and marine civil engineering works in Kitakyushu Hibikinada Offshore Wind Farm Project from the project developer, Hibiki Wind Energy Co., Ltd.

In this project, a 220MW large-scale wind farm (with 25 nos. of 9.6 MW wind turbines) is planned to be constructed in an approx. 2,700ha site within the port area of the Hibikinada district of the Port of Kitakyushu *1. For this major project, the joint ventures including Penta-Ocean Construction were selected as the preferred bidders for the following scope of works in April 2022, followed by the recent order receipt.

1. Construction of wind turbine foundations and
marine civil engineering works:

JV of Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. &

Nippon Steel Engineering Co., Ltd.

2. Base port construction for O&M*2:

JV of Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. &

Wakachiku Construction Co., Ltd.

Preparations for this project are underway with the aim of starting construction within FY 2022. We plan to utilize the company-owned offshore installation vessel *3 equipped with a large crane, for the construction and installation of foundations and wind turbines. We will contribute to the realization of carbon neutrality through our efforts in the offshore wind power construction.

*1 Project outline (Website of Hibiki Wind Energy Co., Ltd.) (Hibiki Wind Energy Project Outline)

*2 O&M: Operation & Maintenance

*3 An "Offshore installation Vessel" is a Self-elevating Platform (SEP) equipped with a large crane. We currently own "CP-8001" (with an 800t lifting capacity) and "CP-1600" (with a 1,600t lifting capacity, joint-ownership with Kajima Corporation and Yorigami Maritime Construction Co., Ltd., scheduled to be operational in March 2023.) Furthermore, we plan to jointly own the third vessel (with a 1,600t lifting capacity, scheduled to be operational in 2025), with DEME Offshore (Belgium.)

