Note:This document is a translation of a part of the original Japanese version and provided for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 2022

[Japanese GAAP]

February 10, 2022

Company name: PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

Company name: PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo,Nagoya Code number: 1893 URL: https://www.penta-ocean.co.jp/ Representative: Takuzo Shimizu President, Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Phone: (03)3817-7619

Scheduled date of filing quarterly securities report: February 10, 2022

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down)

1. Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021 (April 01, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated Operating Results (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period) Net sales Operating profit Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of parent Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % FY3/22 3Q 326,596 (4.6) 12,954 (41.4) 12,737 (41.6) 8,991 (40.1) FY3/21 3Q 342,280 (21.6) 22,092 (14.4) 21,796 (16.0) 15,008 (16.0)

(Note) Comprehensive income: Nine months ended December 31, 2021: ¥ 8,031 million [ (49.4) %] Nine months ended December 31, 2020: ¥ 15,869 million [ (10.7) %] Earnings Diluted earnings per share per share Yen Yen FY3/22 3Q 31.54 - FY3/21 3Q 52.62 - (2) Consolidated Financial Position Total assets Net assets Capital adequacy ratio As of Million yen Million yen % December 31, 2021 468,316 158,591 33.8 March 31, 2021 452,248 158,403 35.0

(Reference) Equity: As of December 31, 2021: ¥ 158,383 million As of March 31, 2021: ¥ 158,287 million 2. Dividends Annual dividends 1st 2nd 3rd Year-end Total quarter-end quarter-end quarter-end Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen FY3/21 3Q - - - 28.00 28.00 FY3/22 3Q - - - FY3/22 3Q 23.00 23.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revision to the forecast for dividends announced most recently: No

(Note) Breakdown of FY3/21 ordinary dividends: JPY 23, commemorative dividends for the 125th founding anniversary: JPY 5