PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.

(1893)
Penta Ocean Construction : Development of application software for preparing reports for mountain tunnel construction with a tablet terminal

03/29/2021
Tokyo, Japan - Mar. 29, 2021 - Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. has developed two application software for mountain tunnel construction personnel to allow more efficient reporting.

In the mountain tunnel construction, it took a long time to prepare reports for tunnel-face observation and inspection records, because it was necessary to transfer and print the photographs taken by the camera and the sketches recorded in the field book after returning to the office.

To help solve the problem, we have developed an application software that allows for easy reporting of 'Tunnel-face observation records' to be submitted to the client and 'Tunnel-face inspection records' required by the Ordinance on Industrial Safety and Health, using a tablet terminal (iPad). This application software allows for effective and completely paperless operations from the preparation to report verification and authentication, as well as the sharing of generated reports with related personnel on any online storage platform. The simultaneous preparation of report on-site while conducting tunnel-face observation or inspection significantly reduces the amount of work in the construction office.

This application software has been introduced and are being tested for the Minokoshi Tunnel construction project awarded by the Shikoku Regional Development Bureau of the MLIT, and the Maki Tunnel construction project on the Trans-Chugoku Expressway awarded by West Nippon Expressway Co. In the future, we will strengthen the linkage function with our construction information sharing system 'i-PentaCOL/3D', which we developed separately in 2020, to enable remote real-time report checking by the clients and branch offices, as well as labor savings in document management.

Disclaimer

Penta-Ocean Construction Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 04:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 488 B 4 450 M 4 450 M
Net income 2021 20 483 M 187 M 187 M
Net Debt 2021 15 109 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 257 B 2 349 M 2 347 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,56x
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 3 416
Free-Float 96,5%
Technical analysis trends PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 951,25 JPY
Last Close Price 903,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 10,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takuzo Shimizu President & Representative Director
Michio Inatomi Managing Executive Officer & Head-Administration
Tomoyuki Yamashita Director & General Manager-Administration
Yasuhiro Kawashima Independent Outside Director
Hidenori Takahashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTA-OCEAN CONSTRUCTION CO., LTD.0.79%2 264
VINCI7.23%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.42%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED8.54%28 730
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED8.54%20 932
FERROVIAL, S.A.-3.89%19 635
