Penta Ocean Construction : Notice regarding Subscription for a Third Party Allotment of New Shares Issued by Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Ltd. in Singapore

Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd.

Takuzo Shimizu, President, CEO and Representative Director

Tokyo, Japan - Jun. 8, 2021 - As announced in the previous news release published on March 15, 2021, Penta-Ocean Construction Co., Ltd. (hereinafter, the Company) is pleased to announce that on June 8, the Company subscribed for a third-party allotment of new shares issued by Koh Brothers Eco Engineering Ltd. (Chairman: Koh Keng Siang, hereinafter, KBE), which is listed on the Catalist Board of Singapore Exchange.

1. Outline of the acquisition of the shares

The Company subscribes for all of the 810,000,000 common shares to be newly issued by KBE through a third-partly allotment at a price of SGD 4.7 cents per share, and will hold approximately 28.75% of the outstanding shares of KBE. Consequently, KBE will become an equitymethod affiliate of the Company and the Company will send one director to KBE.