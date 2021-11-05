Dominik Elsaesser, serves as Vice President, Industrial Filtration
11/04/2021
Decades of Expertise Inform New Digital Guide
At Pentair, we deliver solutions that empower our customers to make the most of life's essential resources. This includes not only our products, but also innovative digital tools like our new Pentair X-Flow Xpert Web App, which helps give engineering professionals the membrane filtration solution know-how they need to design water and wastewater treatment systems.
With this smart Web App, we have turned our decades of expertise and knowledge into an interactive, user-friendly digital guide to help our customers and partners make more informed decisions. Featuring the world's first conversational interface in the membrane filtration industry, X-Flow Xpert instantly guides users through the steps to select the ideal solution and configuration based on their project specific requirements..
By answering just a few questions, users are served guidelines, parameter recommendations, customization options, and comprehensive operational settings information to help determine the ideal X-Flow Membrane Filtration Solution to meet project-specific needs. Adding to this guided selection experience, X-Flow Xpert also features side-by-side comparisons of various X-Flow Membrane Filtration Solutions to further aid the decision-making process.
Selecting the ideal membrane filtration solution for water and wastewater applications is critical to the success of any project. With X-Flow Xpert, we help simplify a complex process and allow users to select their solution with confidence. Learn more