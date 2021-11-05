Decades of Expertise Inform New Digital Guide

At Pentair, we deliver solutions that empower our customers to make the most of life's essential resources. This includes not only our products, but also innovative digital tools like our new Pentair X-Flow Xpert Web App, which helps give engineering professionals the membrane filtration solution know-how they need to design water and wastewater treatment systems.

With this smart Web App, we have turned our decades of expertise and knowledge into an interactive, user-friendly digital guide to help our customers and partners make more informed decisions. Featuring the world's first conversational interface in the membrane filtration industry, X-Flow Xpert instantly guides users through the steps to select the ideal solution and configuration based on their project specific requirements..