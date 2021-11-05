Log in
    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Decades of Expertise Inform New Digital Guide

11/05/2021 | 01:42am EDT
Dominik Elsaesser, serves as Vice President, Industrial Filtration

11/04/2021

Decades of Expertise Inform New Digital Guide

At Pentair, we deliver solutions that empower our customers to make the most of life's essential resources. This includes not only our products, but also innovative digital tools like our new Pentair X-Flow Xpert Web App, which helps give engineering professionals the membrane filtration solution know-how they need to design water and wastewater treatment systems.

With this smart Web App, we have turned our decades of expertise and knowledge into an interactive, user-friendly digital guide to help our customers and partners make more informed decisions. Featuring the world's first conversational interface in the membrane filtration industry, X-Flow Xpert instantly guides users through the steps to select the ideal solution and configuration based on their project specific requirements..

By answering just a few questions, users are served guidelines, parameter recommendations, customization options, and comprehensive operational settings information to help determine the ideal X-Flow Membrane Filtration Solution to meet project-specific needs. Adding to this guided selection experience, X-Flow Xpert also features side-by-side comparisons of various X-Flow Membrane Filtration Solutions to further aid the decision-making process.

Selecting the ideal membrane filtration solution for water and wastewater applications is critical to the success of any project. With X-Flow Xpert, we help simplify a complex process and allow users to select their solution with confidence. Learn more

Disclaimer

Pentair plc published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2021 05:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 721 M - -
Net income 2021 542 M - -
Net Debt 2021 631 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,1x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 12 350 M 12 350 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 9 750
Free-Float 99,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 74,63 $
Average target price 77,69 $
Spread / Average Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Fishman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Jones Chairman
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
T. Michael Glenn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTAIR PLC40.57%12 350
ATLAS COPCO AB31.18%74 851
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.84%39 257
FANUC CORPORATION-9.86%38 483
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED43.58%37 436
SANDVIK AB8.35%31 966