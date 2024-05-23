This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Pentair plc published this content on 23 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2024 01:34:05 UTC.

Oriana Raabe, serves as Senior Director of Sustainability at Pentair 05/23/2024 At Pentair, we recognize that reducing our impact on the environment is essential to making life better for people and the planet. This includes taking steps to address the climate change challenges of the future by reducing our greenhouse gas (GHG) [...]