More about the company
Pentair plc is focused on the sustainable water solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. Its solutions include Residential Solutions, Commercial Solutions, Industrial Solutions, Municipal Solutions, and Agricultural Solutions. Residential Solutions include pool & spa equipment, water softening & filtration, water supply & disposal. Its Commercial Solutions include commercial filtration & foodservice, commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) & water supply, commercial pool & spa equipment, fire protection, marine, high pressure applications, recreational vehicle (RV), and turf management & pest control. Industrial Solutions include brewery production, dairy & food production, fire protection, HVAC & water supply, industrial filtration, industrial spraying, industrial wastewater, oil & gas, and pressure cleaning & sanitation. Agricultural Solutions include agricultural irrigation, and agricultural spraying.