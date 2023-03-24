Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pentair plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:47 2023-03-24 pm EDT
51.78 USD   +1.51%
04:43pPentair : 2022 Proxy Statemen
PU
03/14RBC Boosts Price Target on Pentair to $59 From $55, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
02/21PENTAIR PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pentair : 2022 Proxy Statemen

03/24/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS

David A. Jones

Pentair Chairman of the Board

John L. Stauch

Pentair President and Chief Executive Officer

You are cordially invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Pentair plc on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. local time (BST). The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Claridge's, Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 4HR, United Kingdom. The enclosed notice of annual general meeting and proxy statement describe the items of business that we will conduct at the meeting and provide you with important information about Pentair plc, including our practices in the areas of corporate governance and executive compensation. We strongly encourage you to read these materials and then to vote your shares.

Our Board focused on key business goals during the year

In 2022, our Board oversaw the company's strategic acquisition of Manitowoc Ice and continues to monitor integration of this business. By combining this industry leading ice solutions business with our industry leading water filtration, we saw the opportunity to establish a differentiated, total water management offering and expand our network within the foodservice industry. We believe that Manitowoc Ice's culture of innovation and sustainability will further establish Pentair as a leader in this vast and growing industry.

We have also focused on our transformation program designed to accelerate growth and drive margin expansion through pricing excellence, strategic sourcing, operational excellence and organizational effectiveness, and are excited to enter the execution phase of this program.

Finally, we continue to navigate a complex operating environment as supply chain challenges, inflation, inventory management, lingering uncertainty from the pandemic and other factors present daily challenges and opportunities. Our high performance growth culture continues to drive our Board, working closely with management, and all members of the Pentair team, to deliver on our commitments while living our Win Right values in these dynamic times.

Our Board is overseeing our initiatives and progress in advancing our journey toward delivering a more sustainable company

At the beginning of 2021, we announced advances in our commitment to further environmental, social and governance (ESG) stewardship. During 2022, our Board has overseen progress with respect to our social responsibility strategic targets announced in 2021. We continue to believe that our ESG efforts are aligned with driving sustainable and resilient business operations to deliver value for our customers and shareholders. We encourage you to review our separate reporting on our ESG initiatives and progress.

Commencing in 2022, our Compensation Committee included a modifier in our annual incentive compensation award design to adjust payouts based on financial results up or down by up to ten percent based on our progress against these targets. Consistent with our pay-for-performance philosophy, we remain committed to our view that progress toward these targets is a baseline expectation, and adjustments are expected only in the case of progress well above or below our overall expected progress.

Our experienced and diverse Board remains focused on risk management and corporate governance

Our Board remains focused on risk oversight and corporate governance, and benefits from significant efforts in prior years to allocate risk oversight among the Board and its committees in a way that ensures that our more critical risks receive the attention they deserve. The changes we have made to our corporate governance and board composition have positioned us well to ensure a diverse, high-functioning board of directors, aligned with Pentair's culture of high performance.

The Board thanks Glynis Bryan, who is not standing for re-election, for her nearly twenty years of dedicated service on the Board, including her strong leadership of our Audit and Finance Committee.

On behalf of the entire Board, we thank you for your confidence in us. We value your investment, your input and your support.

David A. Jones

John L. Stauch

Pentair President and CEO

Pentair Chairman of the Board

Pentair plc 03

By Internet
You can vote over the Internet at www.proxyvote.com.
By Telephone
You can vote by telephone from the United States or Canada by calling the telephone
number in the Notice of Internet Availability of
Proxy Materials or on the proxy card
By Mail
You can vote by mail by marking, signing and dating your proxy card or voting instruction form
and returning it in the postage-paidenvelope,
the results of which will be forwarded to Pentair plc's registered address electronically.
Vote in Person
If you plan to attend the Annual General
Meeting and wish to vote your ordinary shares in
person, we will give you a ballot at the meeting.

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held May 9, 2023

Our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Claridge's, Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 4HR, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. local time (BST), to consider and vote upon the following proposals:

1. By separate resolutions, to re-elect the following director

nominees:

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual General

Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares by

(i)

Mona Abutaleb Stephenson

(vi)

Gregory E. Knight

submitting a proxy as soon as possible. IF YOU PLAN TO

(ii)

Melissa Barra

(vii)

Michael T. Speetzen

SUBMIT A PROXY, YOU MUST SUBMIT YOUR PROXY BY

(iii)

T. Michael Glenn

(viii)

John L. Stauch

INTERNET OR TELEPHONE, OR YOUR PRINTED PROXY

(iv)

Theodore L. Harris

(ix)

Billie I. Williamson

CARD MUST BE RECEIVED AT THE ADDRESS STATED ON

(v)

David A. Jones

THE CARD, BY NO LATER THAN 4:59 A.M. (BRITISH

2. To approve, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the compensation

SUMMER TIME) ON MAY 8, 2023 (11:59 P.M. EASTERN

of the named executive officers.

DAYLIGHT TIME ON MAY 7, 2023).

3. To approve, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the frequency of

future advisory votes on the compensation of the named executive officers.

4. To ratify, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent auditor of Pentair plc and to authorize, by binding vote, the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors to set the auditor's remuneration.

5. To authorize the Board of Directors to allot new shares under Irish law.

6. To authorize the Board of Directors to opt-out of statutory preemption rights under Irish law.

7. To authorize the price range at which Pentair plc can re-allot

shares it holds as treasury shares under Irish law.

To consider and act on such other business as may properly come before the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment.

Proposals 1, 2, 4, and 5 are ordinary resolutions, requiring the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast at the meeting. For proposal 3, the frequency that receives the greatest number of votes will be the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation that shareholders are deemed to have approved. Proposals 6 and 7 are special resolutions, requiring the approval of not less than 75% of the votes cast.

Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual General Meeting.

If you are a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, you are entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to attend, speak and vote on your behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder. If you wish to appoint as proxy any person other than the individuals specified on the proxy card to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting on your behalf, please contact our Corporate Secretary at our registered office or deliver to the Corporate Secretary at our registered office a proxy card in the form set out in section 184 of the Irish Companies Act 2014.

At the Annual General Meeting, management will review Pentair plc's affairs and will also present Pentair plc's Irish Statutory Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the reports of the directors and the statutory auditors thereon.

By Order of the Board of Directors, Karla C. Robertson, Secretary March 24, 2023

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on May 9, 2023. The Annual Report, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Proxy Statement, and Irish Statutory Financial Statements and Related Reports are available by Internet at www.proxyvote.com.

Shareholders in Ireland may participate in the Annual General Meeting by audio link at Arthur Cox LLP, Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland, at 7:00 a.m. local time (IST). See "Questions and Answers About the Annual General Meeting and Voting" for further information on participating in the Annual General Meeting in Ireland.

04 2023 Proxy Statement

PROXY STATEMENT FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF PENTAIR PLC TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY, MAY 9, 2023

Pentair plc 05

PROXY SUMMARY

This summary highlights information contained elsewhere in this Proxy Statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider, and you should read the entire Proxy Statement before voting.

VOTING MATTERS

Board Vote

Proposal

Recommendation

Vote Required

Page Reference

1.

Re-Elect Director Nominees

FOR each nominee

Majority of votes cast

10

2.

Approve, by Nonbinding, Advisory Vote, the

FOR

Majority of votes cast

29

Compensation of the Named Executive Officers

3.

Approve, by Nonbinding, Advisory Vote, the Frequency

1 YEAR

Alternative receiving

68

of Future Advisory Votes on the Compensation of the

greatest number of

Named Executive Officers

votes

4.

Ratify, by Nonbinding, Advisory Vote, the Appointment

FOR

Majority of votes cast

69

of the Independent Auditor and Authorize, by Binding

Vote, the Audit and Finance Committee to Set the

Auditor's Remuneration

5.

Authorize the Board of Directors to Allot New Shares

FOR

Majority of votes cast

72

6.

Authorize the Board of Directors to Opt-Out of

FOR

75% of votes cast

73

Statutory Preemption Rights

7.

Authorize the Price Range at which Pentair Can

FOR

75% of votes cast

74

Re-allot Treasury Shares

DIRECTORS

Committee Memberships

Director

Audit and

Name

Age

Since

Independent

Finance

Compensation

Governance

Mona Abutaleb Stephenson

60

2019

Melissa Barra

51

2021

Glynis A. Bryan

64

2003

T. Michael Glenn

67

2007

Theodore L. Harris

58

2018

David A. Jones (Chairman)

73

2003

Gregory E. Knight

55

2021

Michael T. Speetzen

53

2018

John L. Stauch

58

2018

Billie I. Williamson

70

2014

  • committee member committee chair

06 2023 Proxy Statement

Disclaimer

Pentair plc published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 20:41:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PENTAIR PLC
04:43pPentair : 2022 Proxy Statemen
PU
03/14RBC Boosts Price Target on Pentair to $59 From $55, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
02/21PENTAIR PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
02/20Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/20Pentair plc Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend, Payable on May 5, 2023
CI
02/01Tranche Update on Pentair plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 8, 2020.
CI
02/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Pentair Price Target to $49 From $41, Maintains Underweight Rati..
MT
02/01Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Pentair to $63 From $59, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/01Baird Adjusts Price Target on Pentair to $61 From $48, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
02/01Barclays Raises Price Target on Pentair to $65 From $56, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PENTAIR PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 102 M - -
Net income 2023 553 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,8x
Yield 2023 1,72%
Capitalization 8 393 M 8 393 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 11 250
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 51,01 $
Average target price 59,63 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Fishman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, EVP
David A. Jones Chairman
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
T. Michael Glenn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTAIR PLC13.41%8 393
ATLAS COPCO AB3.41%58 396
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION10.11%41 099
FANUC CORPORATION16.39%33 644
SANDVIK AB9.66%25 267
FORTIVE CORPORATION0.44%22 792
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer