Pentair : 2022 Proxy Statemen

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held May 9, 2023

Our Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held at Claridge's, Brook Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 4HR, United Kingdom, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 7:00 a.m. local time (BST), to consider and vote upon the following proposals:

1. By separate resolutions, to re-elect the following director

nominees: Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual General Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares by (i) Mona Abutaleb Stephenson (vi) Gregory E. Knight submitting a proxy as soon as possible. IF YOU PLAN TO (ii) Melissa Barra (vii) Michael T. Speetzen SUBMIT A PROXY, YOU MUST SUBMIT YOUR PROXY BY (iii) T. Michael Glenn (viii) John L. Stauch INTERNET OR TELEPHONE, OR YOUR PRINTED PROXY (iv) Theodore L. Harris (ix) Billie I. Williamson CARD MUST BE RECEIVED AT THE ADDRESS STATED ON (v) David A. Jones THE CARD, BY NO LATER THAN 4:59 A.M. (BRITISH 2. To approve, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the compensation SUMMER TIME) ON MAY 8, 2023 (11:59 P.M. EASTERN of the named executive officers. DAYLIGHT TIME ON MAY 7, 2023).

3. To approve, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the frequency of

future advisory votes on the compensation of the named executive officers.

4. To ratify, by nonbinding, advisory vote, the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the independent auditor of Pentair plc and to authorize, by binding vote, the Audit and Finance Committee of the Board of Directors to set the auditor's remuneration.

5. To authorize the Board of Directors to allot new shares under Irish law.

6. To authorize the Board of Directors to opt-out of statutory preemption rights under Irish law.

7. To authorize the price range at which Pentair plc can re-allot

shares it holds as treasury shares under Irish law.

To consider and act on such other business as may properly come before the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment.

Proposals 1, 2, 4, and 5 are ordinary resolutions, requiring the approval of a simple majority of the votes cast at the meeting. For proposal 3, the frequency that receives the greatest number of votes will be the frequency of the advisory vote on executive compensation that shareholders are deemed to have approved. Proposals 6 and 7 are special resolutions, requiring the approval of not less than 75% of the votes cast.

Only shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023 are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Annual General Meeting.

If you are a shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting, you are entitled to appoint a proxy or proxies to attend, speak and vote on your behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder. If you wish to appoint as proxy any person other than the individuals specified on the proxy card to attend and vote at the Annual General Meeting on your behalf, please contact our Corporate Secretary at our registered office or deliver to the Corporate Secretary at our registered office a proxy card in the form set out in section 184 of the Irish Companies Act 2014.

At the Annual General Meeting, management will review Pentair plc's affairs and will also present Pentair plc's Irish Statutory Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and the reports of the directors and the statutory auditors thereon.

By Order of the Board of Directors, Karla C. Robertson, Secretary March 24, 2023

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Shareholder Meeting to Be Held on May 9, 2023. The Annual Report, Notice of Annual General Meeting, Proxy Statement, and Irish Statutory Financial Statements and Related Reports are available by Internet at www.proxyvote.com.

Shareholders in Ireland may participate in the Annual General Meeting by audio link at Arthur Cox LLP, Ten Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin 2, D02 T380, Ireland, at 7:00 a.m. local time (IST). See "Questions and Answers About the Annual General Meeting and Voting" for further information on participating in the Annual General Meeting in Ireland.