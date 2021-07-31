Pentair : 5 Fruit-Infused Water Recipes to Try This Summer

5 Fruit-Infused Water Recipes to Try This Summer

A simple walk around the block with Fido has you sweating and turning red. Those dog days of summer are upon us and, with them, the need to cool off. We understand the importance of staying hydrated at Pentair, and one creative way to replenish your fluids is to try a few of these go-to fruit-infused water recipes.

How to Make Fruit-Infused Water



In a moment, we'll dive into some of our favorite recipes. But first, how do you make fruit-infused water? Follow these instructions regardless of what recipe you try.

Strawberry Twist - For this delightful citrus-and-strawberry concoction, grab your cutting board and a mix of seasonal and year-round fruit favorites. Add one pint of sliced strawberries, one chopped lime, 1/2 of a sliced cucumber, and a generous handful of fresh mint leaves to your pitcher.



Orange-Raspberry Water - Equally balanced with tart citrus and sweet berry notes, this easy-to-make fruit-infused water is a fan-favorite. Convince the kiddos that drinking their fruit is cool! Lightly crush one pint of raspberries and add them to your pitcher along with one sliced orange. Add more orange on your second go-round for an added kick.

- Equally balanced with tart citrus and sweet berry notes, this easy-to-make fruit-infused water is a fan-favorite. Convince the kiddos that drinking their fruit is cool! Lightly crush one pint of raspberries and add them to your pitcher along with one sliced orange. Add more orange on your second go-round for an added kick. Ginger-Pineapple Water - This tropical mix will remind you of your favorite beachside cocktails. The trick with this two-ingredient recipe is to be generous with the ginger. Slice about 4 cups, or a pound, of pineapple and add it to your pitcher. Then, slice 8 round pieces of ginger, smash them to release the juices, and add those as well.

- This tropical mix will remind you of your favorite beachside cocktails. The trick with this two-ingredient recipe is to be generous with the ginger. Slice about 4 cups, or a pound, of pineapple and add it to your pitcher. Then, slice 8 round pieces of ginger, smash them to release the juices, and add those as well. Veggie-Infused Water - Focus on nutritious vegetables for this water infusion recipe. Cube one large beefsteak tomato, chop two stalks of celery, and dice one red bell pepper. Remove all stems and seeds before adding the veggies to your pitcher.

Lemon-Infused Water - It doesn't get any easier than this. Thinly slice two lemons and add them to your pitcher. You can adjust future batches with more lemons for more concentrated flavor.

Enjoy the recipes above within two days of serving for optimal freshness. Depending on the fruits and vegetables used, your infused water may start to taste or smell different after this time. Share your fruit-infused creations with family members on hot afternoons, and the entire pitcher will be empty in no time!

Fruit-infused water provides a tasty, refreshing alternative to still water that can help improve your daily water-drinking routine without the added sugar and calories of soda. Plus, essential nutrients from the fruits and vegetables you infuse could potentially provide health benefits. It's a win-win!

To enjoy fruit-infused water without a distinct chlorine taste or a hint of rotten egg smell, outfit your home with a Pentair Water Solutions system that will provide your family with fresher, better-tasting, trusted water. Will you stick to one of our recipes or modify them to make something all your own? Share your fruit-infused creations on social media and tag us on Instagram or Twitter (@Pentair).

Enjoy!