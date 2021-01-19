Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pentair plc    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pentair : A Day to Inspire Action and Equity

01/19/2021 | 01:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook


A Commitment to Service

In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a national day of volunteer service. Since then, millions of Americans have been inspired by the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to serve their neighbors and communities.

Pentair is taking an active role in community efforts to address racial, social justice and equity issues, as well as rebuilding efforts in impacted communities. Today, all of our U.S. employees have a day of paid time off and we encourage them to take the opportunity for a day of service. Further, in 2021, we are extending our initiative to provide a double match by the Pentair Foundation for employee qualifying contributions to non-profit organizations engaged in working on racial, social injustice and equity issues.

This is only the beginning of the positive change we want to drive within Pentair and in our communities. We realize we have a lot to learn, and we will challenge ourselves to continue the conversation with you and inspire action toward change that makes a real difference.

Disclaimer

Pentair plc published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 18:39:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about PENTAIR PLC
01:40pPENTAIR : A Day to Inspire Action and Equity
PU
01/15PENTAIR : UBS Adjusts Pentair's Price Target to $58 From $50, Maintains Neutral ..
MT
01/14PENTAIR : Oppenheimer Adjusts Pentair PT to $64 From $57, Maintains Outperform R..
MT
01/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
01/13Chesapeake Energy to emerge from bankruptcy court as a $5.13 billion enterpri..
RE
01/12PENTAIR : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings and Host Investo..
BU
01/10New York Transit Officials to Vote on Fare Increase
DJ
01/06PENTAIR : Advances Commitment to Further Environmental, Social and Governance St..
BU
2020PENTAIR : Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pentair to Neutral From Outperfor..
MT
2020PENTAIR : Completes Acquisition of Rocean
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 973 M - -
Net income 2020 356 M - -
Net Debt 2020 776 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,1x
Yield 2020 1,35%
Capitalization 9 580 M 9 580 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,48x
EV / Sales 2021 3,25x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 57,65 $
Last Close Price 57,59 $
Spread / Highest target 16,3%
Spread / Average Target 0,10%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Jones Chairman
Karl R. Frykman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert P. Fishman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTAIR PLC8.48%9 580
ATLAS COPCO AB8.31%63 300
FANUC CORPORATION6.98%49 750
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION4.68%36 730
SANDVIK AB7.75%32 438
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-3.32%27 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ