Pentair : A Day to Inspire Action and Equity



A Commitment to Service

In 1994, Congress designated the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday as a national day of volunteer service. Since then, millions of Americans have been inspired by the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to serve their neighbors and communities.

Pentair is taking an active role in community efforts to address racial, social justice and equity issues, as well as rebuilding efforts in impacted communities. Today, all of our U.S. employees have a day of paid time off and we encourage them to take the opportunity for a day of service. Further, in 2021, we are extending our initiative to provide a double match by the Pentair Foundation for employee qualifying contributions to non-profit organizations engaged in working on racial, social injustice and equity issues.

This is only the beginning of the positive change we want to drive within Pentair and in our communities. We realize we have a lot to learn, and we will challenge ourselves to continue the conversation with you and inspire action toward change that makes a real difference.