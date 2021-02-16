Log in
Pentair plc    PNR

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
Pentair : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/16/2021 | 04:40pm EST
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on May 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 23, 2021. 2021 marks the 45th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources. From our residential and business solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy their water, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2020 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.


© Business Wire 2021
