Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pentair plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/21/2022 | 04:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on May 6, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 22, 2022. 2022 marks the 46th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we inspire people to move, improve and enjoy life’s essential resources for happier, healthier lives. From our residential and business water solutions, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PENTAIR PLC
04:36pPentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/02Oppenheimer Adjusts Pentair's Price Target to $82 From $84, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
02/02RBC Cuts Price Target on Pentair to $74 From $77, Noting Q4 Operating Miss; Sector Perf..
MT
02/01TRANSCRIPT : Pentair plc, Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 01, 2022
CI
02/01Pentair Reports Higher Q4 Adjusted Profit, Sales; Provides Q1 '22, Full-Year Outlook
MT
02/01PENTAIR : Q4 2021 Pentair plc Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/01PENTAIR : Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results - Form 8-K
PU
02/01Pentair plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/01Pentair plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/01Earnings Flash (PNR) PENTAIR Reports Q4 EPS $0.87, vs. Street Est of $0.85
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PENTAIR PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 718 M - -
Net income 2021 541 M - -
Net Debt 2021 680 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 9 566 M 9 566 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,76x
EV / Sales 2022 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 11 250
Free-Float -
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 57,81 $
Average target price 75,94 $
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Fishman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Jones Chairman
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
T. Michael Glenn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTAIR PLC-20.84%9 566
ATLAS COPCO AB-21.06%61 776
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.69%38 547
FANUC CORPORATION-11.98%35 754
SANDVIK AB-6.10%31 752
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-14.30%31 279