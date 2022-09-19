Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on November 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. 2022 marks the 46th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

