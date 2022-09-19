Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pentair plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-09-19 pm EDT
43.59 USD   +1.75%
04:42pPentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/01PENTAIR : Get Wise About Water Quality
PU
08/30PENTAIR : Combating Climate Change by Transforming Waste into Value
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/19/2022 | 04:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per share on November 4, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022. 2022 marks the 46th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we inspire people to move, improve and enjoy life’s essential resources for happier, healthier lives. From our residential and business water solutions, to our sustainable innovations and applications, we deliver smart, sustainable solutions for life.

Pentair had revenue in 2021 of approximately $3.8 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PENTAIR PLC
04:42pPentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/01PENTAIR : Get Wise About Water Quality
PU
08/30PENTAIR : Combating Climate Change by Transforming Waste into Value
PU
08/24INSIDER SELL : Pentair
MT
08/20WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY : Making an Impact in the Developing World
PU
08/05THE FUTURE OF POOLS : Smart and Sustainable
PU
08/01UK's Competition Watchdog Closes Probe on Ali Holding's Welbilt Takeover
MT
07/28Pentair Completes Transaction to Acquire Manitowoc Ice
BU
07/28Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Pentair to $65 From $67, Citing Slower Near/Medium-T..
MT
07/27Oppenheimer Adjusts Pentair Price Target to $68 From $70, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PENTAIR PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 182 M - -
Net income 2022 564 M - -
Net Debt 2022 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,6x
Yield 2022 1,97%
Capitalization 7 045 M 7 045 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,80x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 11 250
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 42,84 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 35,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Fishman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Jones Chairman
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
T. Michael Glenn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTAIR PLC-41.34%7 045
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.41%46 287
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-18.24%33 398
FANUC CORPORATION-11.32%28 924
FORTIVE CORPORATION-17.79%22 303
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-41.53%21 211