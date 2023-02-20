Advanced search
    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03:47 2023-02-17 pm EST
56.83 USD   +0.87%
04:38pPentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
02/01Tranche Update on Pentair plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on December 8, 2020.
CI
02/01Morgan Stanley Adjusts Pentair Price Target to $49 From $41, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

02/20/2023 | 04:38pm EST
Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share on May 5, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 21, 2023. 2023 marks the 47th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

ABOUT PENTAIR PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and business water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 113 M - -
Net income 2022 503 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 163 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,9x
Yield 2022 1,48%
Capitalization 9 348 M 9 348 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,80x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 11 250
Free-Float 99,7%
