Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Pentair plc    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Pentair : FreshPoint® Easy Flow Home Filtration System Launches

12/01/2020 | 04:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New Under Counter Filtration System Installs Easily for Straight-From-The-Tap Refreshment

Global water treatment company Pentair (NYSE: PNR) has announced the launch of the FreshPoint® Easy Flow Under Counter Filtration System. This drinking water system installs quickly and easily, and provides refreshing, filtered water straight from the tap for up to a year* with a single filter.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201006144/en/

The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Under Counter Filtration System installs quickly and easily, with no need to drill into piping, sinks or countertops. Filter replacement for the system is equally as simple: the used filter releases easily with the push of a button, and the new one snaps into place with one simple movement. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Under Counter Filtration System installs quickly and easily, with no need to drill into piping, sinks or countertops. Filter replacement for the system is equally as simple: the used filter releases easily with the push of a button, and the new one snaps into place with one simple movement. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re excited to introduce a smart, sustainable solution that makes it easy for anyone to have better quality drinking water in their home,” says Melissa Jones, Vice President of Pentair Residential and Commercial Filtration Solutions. “The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System makes it easier than ever to have great-tasting water straight from any existing faucet.”

Better H2O is as Easy as 1-2-3

Whether in the kitchen, bathroom or home entertaining area, the Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System is a cinch to install and, unlike many other water filtration systems, doesn’t require a separate faucet - providing better-tasting, filtered water straight from the existing tap. There’s no need to drill into piping, sinks or countertops, so the system is ideal for homeowners and renters who are looking for better tasting water, but worry about a complicated installation. Filter replacement for the system is equally as simple: the used filter releases easily with the push of a button, and the new one snaps into place with one simple movement.

“People want the great taste of filtered or bottled water, but in a simpler, more sustainable system. Filter pitchers take up space in the refrigerator and need frequent filter changes, while other faucet-based filtration systems can be hard to install,” Jones adds. “And, when you can get filtered water straight from the tap, you don’t need to buy single-use bottled water, saving money and helping to keep plastic out of landfills and oceans.”

The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System minimizes hassles by dramatically simplifying installation and maintenance, while delivering full flow performance for a steady stream of water. Certified by NSF International, the filtration system reduces contaminants such as lead and chlorine taste and odor. As an added bonus, a filter life indicator takes the guesswork out of filter replacement timing. A flashing light alerts the user when it is time to change the filter. Each filter is rated for 3,000 gallons – reducing the need for more than 22,700 single-use plastic bottles**.

The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System carries a one-year warranty, and comes complete with everything needed for installation, including wrenches, a screwdriver and preassembled hoses and fittings. For more information visit pentair.com/easyflow.

*The Pentair FreshPoint Easy Flow Filtration System filter is rated for 3,000 gallons. Filter life is dependent on gallon usage and overall incoming water quality.

**Calculations based on 16.9 fluid ounce bottle.

About Pentair

Pentair makes the most of life’s essential resources, from great tasting water straight from the kitchen faucet, to industrial water management and everywhere in between. We deliver solutions that help people move, improve and enjoy water, and sustainable applications that help ensure the health of the world. Smart, Sustainable Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about PENTAIR PLC
04:09pPENTAIR : FreshPoint® Easy Flow Home Filtration System Launches
BU
11/14PENTAIR : Fish-Friendly Pumps Protect Aquatic Life
PU
10/29PENTAIR : Launches Smart, Connected Solution to Support Pool Builders
BU
10/22PENTAIR PLC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/21PENTAIR : Q3 2020 Pentair plc Earnings Conference Call
PU
10/20PENTAIR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
10/20PENTAIR : Introduces Connected Salt Level Sensor for Water Softeners
BU
10/20PENTAIR PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/20PENTAIR : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
BU
10/15PENTAIR PLC : quaterly earnings release
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 970 M - -
Net income 2020 355 M - -
Net Debt 2020 788 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,5x
Yield 2020 1,50%
Capitalization 8 620 M 8 620 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,17x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 56,59 $
Last Close Price 51,82 $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Jones Chairman
Karl R. Frykman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert P. Fishman Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTAIR PLC12.97%8 620
ATLAS COPCO AB15.69%58 938
FANUC CORPORATION24.77%46 627
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION29.85%34 423
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.11.20%29 531
SANDVIK AB5.31%28 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ