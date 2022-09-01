Log in
    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-31 pm EDT
44.50 USD   -1.74%
Pentair : Get Wise About Water Quality

09/01/2022 | 01:41am EDT
Phil Rolchigo, serves as EVP, and Chief Technology Officer

08/31/2022

Get Wise About Water Quality

Water is the key to every refreshing sip, nourishing meal and thriving city center in the world. It takes innovative technology and engineering behind the scenes to help make the most of this essential resource, and at Pentair we work to deliver great tasting, higher quality water for every setting, including your home, favorite restaurant, and your entire community.

It all starts with understanding the quality of the water, which can be assessed by performing a water test. While most homeowners and businesses alike receive water from a local water treatment facility that treats water to standards set by a regulatory body such as the United States Environmental Protection Agency, your water still might not be to your preference for taste, color, and smell. This can be managed with in-home solutions such as by using whole home water treatment technology.

The benefits of quality, treated water in the home can go beyond quality and offer environmental and financial benefits as well. In home water solutions can deliver bottle-quality refreshment to your home at a fraction of the price, while also helping to reduce single-use plastic waste. Additionally, water treatment can also help limit the impacts of hard water creating softer hair and skin, cleaner laundry, while reducing energy costs and extending the life of your water appliances. A simple change to your water's chemistry can make important life moments just a little more enjoyable - while bringing peace of mind and the highest-quality water to your family.


Pentair's capabilities also extend outside the home. We're trusted by commercial business owners and industries to create customized water solutions that efficiently and effectively filter and treat water to help ensure consistent quality whether it's needed for brewing a cup of coffee or a pint of beer. We also provide important solutions that convert water and wastewater into cleaner, potable water, building healthier communities across the country and globe.

At Pentair, our work for families, workplaces and communities is rooted in our commitment to help people move, improve and enjoy smart, sustainable water solutions, and we aim to deliver on this commitment each and every day.

In 2021, Pentair helped customers avoid 8,956,839,073 single-use plastic water bottles through our residential filtration systems

Disclaimer

Pentair plc published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 05:40:03 UTC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 182 M - -
Net income 2022 564 M - -
Net Debt 2022 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 7 318 M 7 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,86x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 11 250
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 44,50 $
Average target price 58,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Fishman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Jones Chairman
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
T. Michael Glenn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTAIR PLC-39.07%7 318
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.71%49 234
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.70%34 619
FANUC CORPORATION-6.69%31 369
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.99%22 623
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-38.76%22 218