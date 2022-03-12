Pentair : How Filter Water Improves Beer Quality/Taste

The mineral content of your water can affect any drink you prepare at home, including coffee. Home-brewed beer is no different. If you're using regular tap water, you have to worry about the hardness of the water. Hard water has higher amounts of dissolved calcium and magnesium, two minerals that can affect the beer's taste.

That said, having hard water isn't always bad for beer. In fact, for a typical pale ale, you want 50mg/L to 150mg/L of calcium. For magnesium, it can range anywhere from 0 mg/L to 30 mg/L.

Alkalinity is also an important quality for brewing. You want water that's not too alkaline, meaning you don't want it to have too much carbonate. Generally, it's best to have at least 150 ppm of calcium carbonate in your water for the best mix of complex flavor.

While you'll likely want to avoid using water softeners for your beer, you'll still want some kind of water treatment. It's vital to make sure problematic contaminants, like manganese or iron, are filtered out of the water. These can mess with your beer's flavors.



That said, buying bottled or distilled water is also not a good choice. When water is distilled, it's boiled and condensed, which removes the minerals you need to start the fermentation process.

Filtered tap water. With a good filtration system, you can reduce levels of many of the most common contaminants, including lead, chlorine, VOCs, and mercury.

Water filtration systems for brewing can help take your beer to the next level.

Using reverse osmosis water for brewing beer is an excellent choice because it results in great-tasting water. It collects contaminants by using a semipermeable membrane. Water can pass through it, but unwanted molecules can't. The result? Water confidence. In particular, Pentair's reverse osmosis water systems can reduce up to 98% of contaminants for beer that ends up tasting great.

Not sure what system to choose?

FreshPoint 4-Stage RO system - Offers chlorine taste and odor reduction, contaminant and impurity reduction, twin carbon block protection, and better tasting water.

FreshPoint 5-Stage RO system - Offers chlorine taste and odor reduction, contaminant and impurity reduction, twin carbon block protection, volatile organic chemical filtration, and better tasting water.

Carbon filters are an excellent option if your water is highly chlorinated. Chlorine is great for disinfecting water, but it can leave behind a foul taste and odor. Carbon filters use coconut-shell-based carbon to reduce chlorine levels.

