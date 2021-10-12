Pentair : Solving for a Carbon Neutral Future

Pentair was also proud to recently install Amager Bakke's first carbon capture pilot plant. Amager Bakke is one of the largest waste-to-energy plants in Northern Europe. Commissioned by ARC, a joint municipal company, and developed in cooperation with Danish Technical University, the plant will help ARC achieve its goal to eliminate 500,000 metric tons of CO2 by 2025 - a crucial step to help make Copenhagen the first carbon-neutral capital in the world.

We are excited about these efforts, and will continue to utilize our global perspective, deep expertise, and proven innovation processes help create a healthier, more sustainable and carbon neutral future.