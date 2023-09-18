Pentair plc delivers a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, businesses and industries around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial & Flow Technologies, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Industrial & Flow Technologies segment designs, manufactures and sells a variety of fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles. The Water Solutions segment designs, manufactures and sells commercial and residential water treatment products and systems. The Pool segment designs, manufactures and sells a complete line of residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment and pool accessories.