Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource, today announced that it will host an Investor Day in New York City on Wednesday, March 6 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Pentair President and CEO John Stauch, CFO Bob Fishman, and other members of the senior leadership team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategy, growth drivers, and financial objectives, as well as key initiatives related to innovation, transformation, sustainability, and operational excellence. The event will include formal presentations, along with a Q&A session with senior leadership.

A formal invitation to register for in-person attendance will be provided in the coming weeks. Due to space limitations, the number of in-person participants is limited, and registration is required.

A live webcast will be available at https://investors.pentair.com/ at the start of the event. Interested parties unable to attend in person or watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Pentair PLC

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life’s most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help the planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2022 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 11,250 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.pentair.com/.

