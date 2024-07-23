Shares of power producers and utilities fell as the broader stock indexes edged lower.

U.S. electricity demand will be driven higher in coming years amid an expansion of data centers, Fitch Ratings said. While demand has been relatively flat for two decades, it is poised to grow between 2% and 2.5% annually until 2030, with data centers driving a third of that growth, according to Fitch.

The increase in demand comes as energy utilities are dealing with stricter environmental rules, supply chain bottlenecks and other issues, Fitch said. While data center growth will increase commercial margins for electric utilities, there is a risk utilities could overestimate the demand from data centers and overbuild, the agency said.

Pentair shares rose after the company reported higher financial results while updating its full-year earnings expectations. The water-storage company said second-quarter earnings per share were $1.11, up from 92 cents a share a year earlier. Sales were up 2% to $1.10 billion.

