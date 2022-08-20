World Humanitarian Day: Making an Impact in the Developing World

This year, World Humanitarian Day is focused on uniting people around the world to work toward meaningful climate action in recognition of the impact on the world's most vulnerable people including those in the developing world that are impacted by drought, floods and other natural disasters.

At Pentair, we are grounded in our purpose to make lives better by inspiring people to move, improve, and enjoy life's essential resources. This is critical given our changing climate and as access to essential resources, such as water, become further strained. In addition to developing products that use fewer resources and help our customers address key sustainability challenges, we are aiming to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and water withdrawal within our operations.

We also believe that safe water is a fundamental human right and foundational to economic development and gender equality. These tenets drive the solutions we engineer and exist at the heart of our Project Safewater programs.

Project Safewater is our holistic approach to providing safe water solutions together with global and local partners in communities around the world. Since 2007, we have launched and co-created innovative approaches - combining technology, microenterprise business models, and scientific research - to help transform the way safer drinking water is sustainably delivered in developing countries.