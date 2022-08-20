Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Pentair plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNR   IE00BLS09M33

PENTAIR PLC

(PNR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:03 2022-08-19 pm EDT
49.38 USD   -2.02%
01:36aWORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY : Making an Impact in the Developing World
PU
08/05THE FUTURE OF POOLS : Smart and Sustainable
PU
08/01UK's Competition Watchdog Closes Probe on Ali Holding's Welbilt Takeover
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

World Humanitarian Day: Making an Impact in the Developing World

08/20/2022 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Karla Robertson, serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Secretary, and Chief Social Responsibility Officer

08/19/2022

World Humanitarian Day: Making an Impact in the Developing World

This year, World Humanitarian Day is focused on uniting people around the world to work toward meaningful climate action in recognition of the impact on the world's most vulnerable people including those in the developing world that are impacted by drought, floods and other natural disasters.

At Pentair, we are grounded in our purpose to make lives better by inspiring people to move, improve, and enjoy life's essential resources. This is critical given our changing climate and as access to essential resources, such as water, become further strained. In addition to developing products that use fewer resources and help our customers address key sustainability challenges, we are aiming to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and water withdrawal within our operations.

We also believe that safe water is a fundamental human right and foundational to economic development and gender equality. These tenets drive the solutions we engineer and exist at the heart of our Project Safewater programs.

Project Safewater is our holistic approach to providing safe water solutions together with global and local partners in communities around the world. Since 2007, we have launched and co-created innovative approaches - combining technology, microenterprise business models, and scientific research - to help transform the way safer drinking water is sustainably delivered in developing countries.


Through Project Safewater, we provide cleaner, safer drinking water every day to 3 million people in the developing world.


Safe Water Network Having launched the first clean water station in India in 2010, Pentair and the Pentair Foundation's ongoing support of the Safe Water Network has delivered clean water to more than 1 million people in India via more than 260 iJal Stations - small water treatment facilities that produce clean water sold at affordable rates. By training local communities on how to operate and maintain the iJal stations, we are helping to build sustainable, locally owned and economically viable solutions.


Water MissionPentair and the Pentair Foundation continue to collaborate with our longtime partner Water Mission to expand safe water access in the western region of Honduras. Since 2007, our partnership has enabled more than 300,000 people in Honduras to access clean water from more than 200 safe water stations, reducing the incidence of waterborne illness by 80%. In 2021, we announced additional funding to expand the program to Mayan communities in Mexico.


Shining Hope For CommunitiesPentair engineers have designed, built, and installed a state-of the-art water filtration system in Kibera, an impoverished settlement in Nairobi, Kenya, to treat water onsite. This doubled the volume of water that the system delivers to the community, which is home to an estimated 250,000 people. The aerial piping system, the first of its kind in the country, distributes the clean water away from groundwater contamination while reducing the risk of tampering. In 2021, we continued to support efforts in the Mathare settlement in Nairobi and the coastal town of Mombasa, reaching approximately 17,500 people who previously lacked access to clean water.

Disclaimer

Pentair plc published this content on 19 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2022 05:35:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PENTAIR PLC
01:36aWORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY : Making an Impact in the Developing World
PU
08/05THE FUTURE OF POOLS : Smart and Sustainable
PU
08/01UK's Competition Watchdog Closes Probe on Ali Holding's Welbilt Takeover
MT
07/28Pentair Completes Transaction to Acquire Manitowoc Ice
BU
07/28Goldman Sachs Cuts Price Target on Pentair to $65 From $67, Citing Slower Near/Medium-T..
MT
07/27Oppenheimer Adjusts Pentair Price Target to $68 From $70, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/26PENTAIR : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending 6/30/2022 (Form 10-Q)
PU
07/26PENTAIR PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF..
AQ
07/26TRANSCRIPT : Pentair plc, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 26, 2022
CI
07/26Pentair's Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Increase
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PENTAIR PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 182 M - -
Net income 2022 564 M - -
Net Debt 2022 463 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,6x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 8 121 M 8 121 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
EV / Sales 2023 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 11 250
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart PENTAIR PLC
Duration : Period :
Pentair plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENTAIR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 49,38 $
Average target price 59,21 $
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John L. Stauch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert P. Fishman EVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
David A. Jones Chairman
Philip M. Rolchigo Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
T. Michael Glenn Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTAIR PLC-32.38%8 121
ATLAS COPCO AB-24.37%53 246
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.46%38 607
FANUC CORPORATION-1.25%34 090
FORTIVE CORPORATION-11.44%24 298
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-33.89%23 995