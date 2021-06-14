Pentamaster : Notice Of Book Closure

Notice Of Book Closure
Final single tier dividend of 1.5 sen per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2020
Kindly be advised of the following :
1) The above Company's securities will be traded and quoted 'Ex - Dividend' as from: 15 Jul 2021
Announcement Info
2) The last date of lodgment : 16 Jul 2021
3) Date Payable : 30 Jul 2021
|
Company Name
|
PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD
|
Stock Name
|
PENTA
|
Date Announced
|
14 Jun 2021
|
Category
|
Listing Circular
|
Reference Number
|
ILC-14062021-00005
Disclaimer
Pentamaster Corporation Bhd published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 03:01:08 UTC.