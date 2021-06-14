Pentamaster : Notice Of Book Closure

Back Jun 14, 2021

Final single tier dividend of 1.5 sen per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2020

Kindly be advised of the following :

1) The above Company's securities will be traded and quoted 'Ex - Dividend' as from: 15 Jul 2021

2) The last date of lodgment : 16 Jul 2021

3) Date Payable : 30 Jul 2021

Company Name PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD Stock Name PENTA Date Announced 14 Jun 2021 Category Listing Circular Reference Number ILC-14062021-00005