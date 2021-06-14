Log in
    PENTA   MYL7160OO004

PENTAMASTER CORPORATION

(PENTA)
Pentamaster : Notice Of Book Closure

06/14/2021 | 11:02pm EDT
Notice Of Book Closure
BackJun 14, 2021

Final single tier dividend of 1.5 sen per share for the financial year ended 31 December 2020

Kindly be advised of the following :

1) The above Company's securities will be traded and quoted 'Ex - Dividend' as from: 15 Jul 2021
2) The last date of lodgment : 16 Jul 2021
3) Date Payable : 30 Jul 2021

Announcement Info
Company Name PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name PENTA
Date Announced 14 Jun 2021
Category Listing Circular
Reference Number ILC-14062021-00005

Disclaimer

Pentamaster Corporation Bhd published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 03:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 546 M 133 M 133 M
Net income 2021 92,2 M 22,4 M 22,4 M
Net cash 2021 490 M 119 M 119 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,4x
Yield 2021 0,36%
Capitalization 3 270 M 794 M 795 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,09x
EV / Sales 2022 4,10x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 63,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pei Joo Gan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Choon Bin Chuah Non-Executive Chairman
Tuck Weng Hon Operations Director
Nam Hooi Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Kean Yong Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENTAMASTER CORPORATION-9.11%795
ATLAS COPCO AB21.59%71 397
FANUC CORPORATION6.64%45 815
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.99%38 972
SANDVIK AB11.43%33 801
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED27.22%33 241