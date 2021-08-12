Log in
    PENTA   MYL7160OO004

PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD

(PENTA)
Pentamaster Berhad : Notice Of Person Ceasing (Section 139 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

08/12/2021 | 11:31pm EDT
Notice Of Person Ceasing (Section 139 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board
BackAug 12, 2021
Particulars of Substantial Securities Holder
Name EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND BOARD
Address Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No. EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)

Ordinary Shares

Name of registered holder CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD
Address of registered holder

Level 42, Menara Citibank,
165 Jalan Ampang,
50450 Kuala Lumpur,
Wilayah Persekutuan.

Date of cessation 06 Aug 2021
No of securities disposed 750,100
Circumstances by reason of which a person ceases to be a substantial shareholder

1. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (Amundi) - 122,300
2. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (AM Inv) - 345,000
3. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (NIAM EQ) IC - 282,800

Nature of interest

Indirect Interest

Date of notice 09 Aug 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer 12 Aug 2021
Announcement Info
Company Name PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name PENTA
Date Announced 12 Aug 2021
Category Notice of Person Ceasing To Be Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 139 of CA 2016
Reference Number CS3-12082021-00004

Disclaimer

Pentamaster Corporation Bhd published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 03:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 546 M 129 M 129 M
Net income 2021 90,2 M 21,3 M 21,3 M
Net cash 2021 491 M 116 M 116 M
P/E ratio 2021 45,9x
Yield 2021 0,29%
Capitalization 4 117 M 973 M 972 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,64x
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 63,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,78 MYR
Average target price 5,96 MYR
Spread / Average Target 3,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pei Joo Gan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Choon Bin Chuah Non-Executive Chairman
Tuck Weng Hon Operations Director
Nam Hooi Loh Independent Non-Executive Director
Kean Yong Leng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD14.46%974
ATLAS COPCO AB45.00%81 224
FANUC CORPORATION-1.93%43 423
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION8.66%38 201
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED46.29%34 176
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.13.24%32 951