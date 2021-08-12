Pentamaster Berhad : Notice Of Person Ceasing (Section 139 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

Tingkat 19, Bangunan KWSP
Jalan Raja Laut
Kuala Lumpur
50350 Wilayah Persekutuan
Malaysia.
Company No.
EPF ACT 1991
Nationality/Country of incorporation
Malaysia
Descriptions (Class)
Ordinary Shares
Name of registered holder
CITIGROUP NOMINEES (TEMPATAN) SDN BHD
Address of registered holder
Level 42, Menara Citibank,
165 Jalan Ampang,
50450 Kuala Lumpur,
Wilayah Persekutuan.
Date of cessation
06 Aug 2021
No of securities disposed
750,100
Circumstances by reason of which a person ceases to be a substantial shareholder
1. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (Amundi) - 122,300
2. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (AM Inv) - 345,000
3. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (NIAM EQ) IC - 282,800
Nature of interest
Indirect Interest
Date of notice
09 Aug 2021
Date notice received by Listed Issuer
12 Aug 2021
Announcement Info
Company Name
PENTAMASTER CORPORATION BERHAD
Stock Name
PENTA
Date Announced
12 Aug 2021
Category
Notice of Person Ceasing To Be Substantial Shareholder Pursuant to Section 139 of CA 2016
Pentamaster Corporation Bhd published this content on 12 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 03:30:07 UTC.