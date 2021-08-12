Pentamaster Berhad : Notice Of Person Ceasing (Section 139 Of CA 2016) - Employees Provident Fund Board

Circumstances by reason of which a person ceases to be a substantial shareholder

1. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (Amundi) - 122,300

2. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (AM Inv) - 345,000

3. Disposal of shares by Citigroup Nominees (Tempatan) Sdn Bhd Employees Provident FD BD (NIAM EQ) IC - 282,800